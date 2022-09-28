Mark your calendars for the Fall Living Expo! The event will take place on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 in the LSU Cotillion Ballroom. Vendors will have direct face-to-face contact with more than 500 students. For more information, contact Laura Metcalf at lmetcalf1@lsu.edu.
Fall Living Expo 2022
Bonnie Smith
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 28%
- Feels Like: 82°
- Heat Index: 82°
- Wind: 16 mph
- Wind Chill: 82°
- UV Index: 8 Very High
- Sunrise: 06:56:35 AM
- Sunset: 06:53:45 PM
- Dew Point: 45°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Sunny. High 83F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
A clear sky. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny. High 79F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 7 ft expected. * WHERE...Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas and Lake Borgne. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:56:35 AM
Sunset: 06:53:45 PM
Humidity: 28%
Wind: NNE @ 15 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
A clear sky. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:57:09 AM
Sunset: 06:52:32 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: NNE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:57:43 AM
Sunset: 06:51:18 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: NNE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:58:18 AM
Sunset: 06:50:05 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: N @ 9 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:58:53 AM
Sunset: 06:48:53 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: N @ 9 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:59:28 AM
Sunset: 06:47:40 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: N @ 9 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:00:03 AM
Sunset: 06:46:28 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: N @ 7 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Tuesday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.