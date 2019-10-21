No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 LSU will play in CBS' 2:30 p.m. slot on Nov. 9, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday.
It's the first day game between the two teams since 2010. LSU defeated Alabama 24-21 in Tiger Stadium that year, and then the Tigers won 9-6 over Alabama in 2011.
The 2011 game also pitted No. 1 against No. 2, and it began a string of night games between the two teams. LSU has not beat Alabama since its 9-6 victory in 2011 with Alabama winning eight straight games since then.
There was the possibility of CBS negotiating with ESPN, who holds the night slot, to gain another night game, which the two networks did in 2011. However, it didn't come to fruition, and CBS used its one nighttime slot for the Georiga and Notre Dame game earlier this season.
LSU and Alabama still have one game to play this Saturday and an additional bye week before the two square off in Tuscaloosa on Nov. 9. LSU (7-0, 3-0 SEC) plays No. 9 Auburn (6-1, 3-1 SEC), and Alabama (7-0, 4-0 SEC) takes on Arkansas (2-5, 0-4 SEC).