Today

Abundant sunshine. High around 85F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms. High 87F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.