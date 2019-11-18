This past weekend LSU athletics held the Esports Rocket League qualifying tournament in the new Esports room (UREC) in which the winner goes to New York to compete on a Power Five National level. On Friday the teams of three battled for seeding, and Saturday they competed for the ultimate prize. The event brought in a large pool of gamers, giving LSU yet another chance to dominate a game.
As excited as many people were for the contest, the Esports room and tournaments inside didn’t open up until this past year. LSU Executive Vice President & Provost Stacia Haynie made a statement about opening up the tournament.
“Esports are gaining popularity around the globe, and we are pleased to be able to host a qualifying tournament for our students to ultimately represent LSU in New York.”
They needed a popular game to get everyone on board with competing on such a high level, and rocket league seemed like the immediate way to go.
Rocket league is a match where each team uses rocket powered vehicles to knock the ball into the other team’s goal, much like soccer. The game is played with up to four players on each team, and uses boosts and demolition to score the most points.
The introduction of gaming into a mainstream phenomenon means a lot to many of the teams in this tournament. A chance to showcase their talents is exactly what this Power Five invitational is all about.
Every player cherished the opportunity, but only one team came out as the winner. LSU purple team prevailed in the end, and they hopefully have their own plan on how they will win come time for the national championship. Either way, Robert Munson made a statement about the Esports club excitement for the opportunity.
“It’s an exciting opportunity and we are happy to be one part of it.”
With the national competition not coming until January, that gives our representation plenty of time to be ready to suit up. Until then we wish them the best of luck to represent the Tigers the right way.