LSU baseball’s game against Lamar scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed due to inclement weather, per media release.
LSU-Lamar Game Scheduled for Tonight has been Postponed due to Inclement Weather Threat🔗https://t.co/9alLIHVnWR pic.twitter.com/EaTsRIT8VI— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) April 12, 2022
LSU’s Prostate Awareness Game was scheduled for 6:30 p.m. LSU and Lamar will play a make-up game later this season.
LSU baseball swept reigning national champs Mississippi State this weekend and will travel to play No. 6 Arkansas on Thursday in Fayetteville, Ark.
Arkansas is the top-ranked team in the SEC West. LSU trails them by just one game in the SEC standings. The first game of the series against Arkansas will start at 6:30 p.m. CT Thursday.