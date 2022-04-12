LSU Baseball vs. Louisiana Tech

LSU baseball sophomore right-handed pitcher Will Hellmers (48) pitches the ball Wednesday, March. 23, 2022 during LSU's 6-7 loss against Louisiana Tech at Alex Box Stadium on Gourrier Avenue in Baton Rouge, La.

 Peter Nguyen

LSU baseball’s game against Lamar scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed due to inclement weather, per media release.

LSU’s Prostate Awareness Game was scheduled for 6:30 p.m. LSU and Lamar will play a make-up game later this season.

LSU baseball swept reigning national champs Mississippi State this weekend and will travel to play No. 6 Arkansas on Thursday in Fayetteville, Ark.

Arkansas is the top-ranked team in the SEC West. LSU trails them by just one game in the SEC standings. The first game of the series against Arkansas will start at 6:30 p.m. CT Thursday.

