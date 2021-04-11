The LSU beach volleyball team is ranked No. 4. It competed Friday and Saturday against Spring Hill College, Central Arkansas, New Orleans, Texas A&M-Kingsville and ULM at the Battle on the Bayou in the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium.
The Tigers played Spring Hill College and Central Arkansas on Friday. LSU went 5-0 against Spring Hill College. It also went 5-0 against Central Arkansas, leading the team to finish off the night with two wins at home.
“Anytime you come out and feel like you’re the better team,” Head Coach Russell Brock said, “there can be a tendency to let down. You see it all the time in sports, and I think there is a genuine excitement for our team to be in the sand right now and play great ball.”
LSU started Friday off against Spring Hill College. Claire Coppola and Kelli Greene-Agnew took home the win on Court Two with scores of 21-4 and 21-5.
Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope and Toni Rodriguez played quick on the sand and won on Court Three with scores of 21-5 and 21-10.
Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss remained undefeated as the nation’s best pair on Court One. They won with scores of 21-11 and 21-15.
Grace Seits and Kahlee York took home the win on Court Five with scores of 21-18 and 21-13. Ellie Shank and Jess Lansman won in straight sets on Court Four with scores of 21-15 and 23-21.
Later on Friday, LSU spiked around with Central Arkansas. Lansman and Shank took home the win on Court Four again with scores of 21-12 and 21-12. Seits and York also won on Court Five with scores of 21-11 and 21-12.
Nuss and Kloth once again dominated with wins on Court One with scores of 21-9 and 21-10.
Coppola and Reilly Allred were paired on Court Two and won with scores of 21-17 and 21-14. Rasnick-Pope and Rodriguez won in straight sets on Court Three with scores of 21-15 and 21-16.
LSU started off Saturday against New Orleans and ended the night honoring 11 senior Tigers following the win over ULM.
“To have a group that big with so many accolades,” Brock said, “statistically, they’ve just meant so much to our program. That’s just scratching the surface. My hope is that as people understand who they are and what they mean to our program, they’ll be more impressed by their character, they’ll be more impressed by the way they’ve cared for each other, by the way they’ve cared for this team, this program and university.”
During the senior presentation, Nuss was recognized for having 130 wins and counting. Claire Coppola is just a few behind Nuss with 120. Nuss passed UCLA’s Izzy Carry, who had 123 in her career. Nuss is the most successful player in the history of college beach volleyball.
For the New Orleans game, Seits and York took home the win on Court Five, 21-15 and 21-8.
Kloth and Nuss, the nation’s best pair, brought home another win on Court One, 21-10 and 21-14.
Coppola and Greene-Agnew won on Court Two in straight-sets, 21-14 and 21-12.
During the Texas A&M University Kingsville game, Seits and York finished with another win on Court Five with scores of 21-7 and 21-8.
Kloth and Nuss continued their winning streak with scores of 21-9 and 21-15 on Court One. Coppola and Greene-Agnew fell on Court Two with scores of 21-18 and 21-18.
To finish off the night with the ULM match, York paired up with Ordonez on Court Five and won with scores of 21-5 and 21-17.
Ordonez was recognized Saturday night for becoming the fourth player in program history to reach her 80th career victory.
Kloth and Nuss won on court one with scores of 21-10 and 21-8.
Greene-Agnew and Coppola rebounded on Court Two and won with scores of 21-11 and 21-8.
“Today as a whole was really, really good,” Brock said, “and it sets us up well for another week of training and another big tournament next weekend.”