A representative from Husch Blackwell reported to the LSU Board of Supervisors at their Dec. 4 meeting detailing the team of lawyers' plan for an investigation into the University's handling of sexual assault allegations.
In the president's report to the Board of Supervisors, Interim President Thomas Galligan updated the Board on how the University has acted since the initial USA Today report was published about the University mishandling allegations of sexual assault.
"I know like you and our entire campus community, I am deeply disturbed by the thought that we have failed even a single student by not properly handling a report of sexual abuse or violence," Galligan said. "It's not acceptable."
Galligan said he met with Husch Blackwell on Nov. 25 and the law firm described the investigation they will take into the University's handling of sexual assault. Galligan said the investigation should finish in February.
"These are important issues, and we must get it right," Galligan said. "That means we have to give Husch Blackwell the time they need to conduct a comprehensive investigation."
Galligan said in the mean time, the University is exploring more immediate changes and continuing to investigate every incident reported. He said he and Vice President and Provost Stacia Haynie met with student leaders to hear their experience, received feedback from faculty and created an online portal for students to report sexual assault.
Galligan said the University is also consulting the Baton Rouge Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response Center. He said a memo has been issued to University leadership and the athletic department reinforcing that any knowledge of sexual assault must be reported to the Title IX Office.
Scott Schneider, partner with Husch Blackwell, spoke to the Board of Supervisors during the meeting. Schneider has 15 years experience around higher education issues surrounding Title IX and has 25 years experience in law. His daughter is currently a student at LSU.
He said Husch Blackwell plans to come to campus as early as next week to begin an interview process.
"We're eager to get started," Schneider said. "It's a tough project. We're looking forward to it and appreciative of the opportunity to work with you all."
Schneider said the team of lawyers has already started meeting with University constituents.
"We want a full and fair independent investigation that tells us exactly what happened so that we can take any appropriate actions," Galligan said. "We want to be able to go forward and be better."
Board Chair Robert Dampf read a statement on behalf of the Board of Supervisors regarding the accusations of mishandled sexual assault cases. He said the Board supports Galligan's engagement of Husch Blackwell.
"If errors were made, we want them fixed," Dampf said. "If any members of our University community failed to fulfill their responsibilities they will be held appropriately accountable."