LSU will soon be offering an Entrepreneurship Bootcamp for Military Veterans (EBV Accelerate). The program which is in its ninth year here at LSU seeks to promote important knowledge and tools for veterans seeking to expand their businesses. It will run from April 27th to May 30th.
Executive Director of Education Michelle Boullion explained how EBV Accelerate has changed its focus since its inception. “The program originally started in the start-up phase. But we have transitioned into helping businesses in the growth-stage, where they are trying to sustain their growth and scale their business.”
Aside from being a veteran, applicants must own a business employing three or more people that has been in business for three or more years. Fifteen veterans are selected to attend each year.
The College of Business manages the EBV. It will employ faculty, local business owners and business development consultants.
The bootcamp will emphasize managing cash flow, acquiring growth funds and settling on sustainable growth rates. It offers networking potential with other businesses which will span multiple industries, across the US. By the end of the program veterans will create a personalized action-plan for their business.
All funding for the EBV comes from donors, both individuals or organizations alike. All expenses for the program including lodgings and meals are paid for except for travel, so interested veterans need only worry about ensuring their own transportation.
Boullion encouraged any potential applicants to look finto the EBV. “Anyone interested should check out our website. We’re always looking for veterans to apply.”