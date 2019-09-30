LSU assistant professor of engineering Manas Gartia is leading research into water purification and recycling systems in NASA spacecraft. The research aims to make use of the ambient radiation in space to curb a natural yet tenacious problem in all water filtration: membrane fouling. Fouling is process of membrane degradation due to particles depositing throughout the membrane. The radiation will specifically be used to eliminate biofouling, which refers to when microbial growth accumulates on the membrane as a biofilm and reduces water quality.
Based on a synthesized membrane material a student was working with for unrelated purposes, Gartia pitched his idea for a radiation-activated oxygen species with water filtration applications to NASA scientists. NASA advisor and Principal Investigator into water recycling technology Michael Flynn was interested. “Flynn was very excited. He said ‘I’ve never seen this kind of idea before.’”
The membrane must be of a particular material to allow ionizing radiation to penetrate deeply into it and reduce bacterial growth. Only the high-frequency, short-wavelength radiation in space will suffice. “Other radiation like UV Light will not penetrate deeply enough into the membrane. You need to use the gamma and X-rays already available in space,” Gartia stated.
Gartia explained that Flynn wanted the technology to be targeted to NASA’s Gateway project, which aims to place a space station in orbit of the moon. Unlike the ISS which sees frequent visits and restocking, Gateway may go months without water resupplying, meaning being economical and minimalist is very important. “Even in space bacteria can grow. This system is passively activated by radiation, so we won’t need to bring any extra power source to deal with it.”
As for safety, avoiding radiation contamination is a natural worthy. Gartia assures the filtration system will utilize materials with sufficiently high atomic masses in shielding enclosures to avoid any danger.
Employing high-pressure and temperature thermal reactors, Gartia’s lab work focuses now on bringing the design to something fully operational in the real world. “We need to ensure this is stable. We have looked into the science theory behind it, and now we turn to the engineering necessary to make it work in real situations. At the industrial scale we will also have to eventually scale it up.”
“I think probably within the next two or three years we will be able to have a system where we can really demonstrate the process.”