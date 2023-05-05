LSU Gymnastics Videographer Giovanni Lamonte talks about the love and support fans have shown to the LSU Women’s Gymnastics team all season.
“The aesthetic and the atmosphere that there is in the PMAC during a LSU gymnastics meet is really unlike anything I’ve ever experienced before,” Lamonte says.
From seeing the fans set the record for most attendees in the PMAC to watching Haleigh Bryant and the other gymnasts perform outside of their craft, Lamonte has truly seen it all.
“The thing that I have to remind myself about Haleigh is that she is human because whenever you watch her do gymnastics, she’s flawless, but then after the meet she’s just so normal.
Lamonte also credited Bryant for the her humble attitude while breaking historic records.
"Oh, you had three 10’s in one night which has only been done five times in the history of the entire sport,” Lamonte says. “It’s just insane watching her do what she does because she is so humble about it and she does it for the team, she’s doesn’t just do it for herself."
Lamonte also gets to experience the chemistry, bond, and sisterhood of this LSU gymnastics team.
“With these girls short of being blood related they are a legitimate family. Outside of the gym they go to one another about their problems, it’s definitely more than a friendship considering during the season, they’re with each other almost 24/7,” Lamonte says.
With the successful season the Tigers have had, fans are very excited to see what’s to come next season.
“Our athletes who competed this year were incredibly talented but we have even more talent coming in the next recruiting class,” Lamonte says.
Lamonte says this LSU gymnastics team will be back next season stronger and more successful than ever and their thousands of fans and supporters are all excited to see how far their team will soar next season.