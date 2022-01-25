The Indian Mounds Education and Protection Committee met Friday to discuss the three subcommittees' plans. The meeting was held on zoom due to inclement weather. This is the second time the committee has met, the last time being in November of 2021. The plans include re-routing Field House Drive to be further back from the mounds, establishing a website promoting the mound’s history, and initiating fundraising efforts to educate the public.
The committee was chaired by Sibel Bargu Ates, Associate Dean of Academics at the College of the Coast and Environment. Ates opened the meeting with a statement on the committee’s purpose and had the members of the committee introduce themselves.
“Our goals are to inform LSU and the greater community about the historical, cultural, and geological significance of the mounds, develop clear guidance on how to respect and protect the mounds and communicate the opportunities and benefits of funding for these initiatives,” said Ates.
Interim Executive Vice President Matt Lee and Interim Vice President of the Civil Rights and Title IX office Jane Cassidy delivered their own remarks affirming the significance of this committee.
“The Mounds, to me, have always been a historic part, but it’s only, I think, more recently that we’ve really come to appreciate not only their significance as an LSU treasure, but their significance as a national and international treasure which makes this project even more important,” said Lee.
The chairs of the three subcommittees then delivered the plans they had come up with. The three subcommittees are Messaging and Education, Design, and Fundraising.
Jewel Hampton, chair of the Messaging and Education subcommittee, said they drafted a website that will go on LSU’s website dedicated to explaining the history and significance of the mounds. The website will also provide a link for people to donate money to the committee’s initiatives. This still has to be vetted by the committee and the tribal groups. Hampton said that they would like to have the website live sometime during the spring semester.
Messaging and Education has also set up a communications plan, which includes a variety of initiatives. These include having videoed interviews with students and alumni with Native American heritage about the importance of the mounds to their culture, having LSU athletics mail information about the Mound’s importance, preservation to their season ticket holders, and having the mounds be a regular stop on campus tours. They also want to have information about the mounds sent to the local K-12 schools, which will feature augmented reality presentations.
Gregory LaCour, chair of the Design subcommittee, said LSU is planning a path through campus called Tiger Walk, which will run from south to north. This is part of LSU’s master plan for the school’s future infrastructure. The Design subcommittee anticipates this path to pass by the Indian Mounds.
“We hired CARBO landscape architects to help us come up with a concept for the Indian mounds, specifically in how we address the need to preserve them, to recognize them as a sacred space and to give honor to them as well as to allow people to enjoy them from a distance,” said LaCour.
LaCour said under the current concept, Field House Drive will be moved at minimum 10 feet back to give the mounds more space. There will be a walkway separating Field House drive from the mounds. The mounds will be surrounded by a low barrier with bushes in front of it, restricting students from entering. Seeded meadow native grasses will cover the mounds and will only need to be cut roughly twice a year, reducing the amount of lawn care on the mounds, which is contributing to the degradation of them.
LaCour said that after meeting with the tribes, they realized that they viewed the space between the mounds as sacred, so the enclosure will encompass both mounds at once. LaCour said there will also be a raised viewing platform, which will swoop over the barrier. Educational material will be presented around the mounds.
According to LaCour, the estimated cost of this project will be somewhere between $5 million and $6 million. None of the plans have been finalized yet.
Emily Kline, chair of the Fundraising subcommittee, confirmed the need for not only funding the mound’s preservation but their continued maintenance as well, after the project has been completed. Because of the uncertainty of the timeline, Kline said fundraising will be focused on messaging and education until the designs are finalized. Kline said their most immediate goal is to work with LSU Athletics to have the Indian Mounds website connected to the Athletics website once it goes live, so people who go to get LSU game tickets will receive information on the mounds before arriving on campus.
The committee meeting then moved into smaller groups for the subcommittees to meet individually.