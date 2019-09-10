After previously stating that the derogatory comments made were not threatening, LSU is now investigating the accused student.

After a tweet alleging that a student attending the LSU-Georgia Southern football game on August 31 yelled "Get the f--k out ching-chongs" toward a group of LSU students, an outrage ensued that called for the identification of and punishment for the student.

"The language and words used in this incident do not reflect who we are as a University and the welcoming environment we have created for students of all backgrounds," LSU Associate Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students Mari Fuentes-Martin said in response to media inquiries after the event.