Latinx Heritage Month is back at LSU and the Office of Multicultural Affairs is ready to celebrate the histories, cultures and contributions of those of Hispanic heritage. The celebration is a 30-day period spanning from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 and is packed with fun, culturally tailored events open to all students.
The first day of National Hispanic Heritage Month is especially significant because many Latin American countries, including Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua, all celebrate their Independence Day on Sept. 15. Mexico celebrates their Independence Day only a day later, on Sept. 16.
There are many events underway at the University to help students connect with and learn more about the Hispanic culture. The goal of these events is to encourage Latinx individuals on campus to socialize and find community in one another by developing strong relationships.
Pre-med biology freshman Gerardo Lobo said he didn't initially feel a large Latinx presence on campus, but that changed after he attended "The Resurgence of Spanish in Louisiana" on Wednesday, the first of three talks hosted by the Latinx Faculty and Staff Caucus.
“I wondered where all my Hispanic peeps are were at,” Lobo said. “I really liked the vibe [of the Sept. 18 talk] and it helped me feel more connected to LSU.”
There will be two more talks that cover the stories and research from Latinx faculty, staff and students at the University: "Anti-bilingualism" on Sept. 14 and "Puerto-Rican Politics" on Oct. 9. Both talks will be held at Hill Memorial Library from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Salsa Night, held on Thursday, Sept. 19, helped students celebrate Hispanic culture through dance. The music-filled night provided students with a fun, cultural experience where they could meet peers and allies in the Latinx community. Students were guided into dance by instructors from Salsa Rouge, a local salsa and bachata business on Bluebonnet.
Communication disorders junior Kamlyn Porter is not a member of the Latinx community, but said she went to Salsa Night to have fun with her friends and show support for the Latinx community.
“I love the Hispanic culture,” Porter said. “I’m just here to show my support and have some fun dancing with my friends.”
On Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 6:00 p.m., the Office of Multicultural Affairs will host “Loteria” at the African American Cultural Center. Loteria is a traditional Mexican game of chance that is played for both entertainment and educational purposes. Students will have the opportunity to learn and play Loteria and win prizes.
On Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 6:00 p.m., students cal travel “Around the World in 80 Minutes" at the Women's Center. This event will allow students to taste a variety of Latinx inspired dishes from around the world.
"Politics and Paletas" will be held on both Oct. 1 and 8 at 7:30 p.m. Students are invited to celebrate Latinx month through politics and paletas, or "ice pops" in Spanish. These pop-up events are intended to introduce students to current events and important topics in today's political landscape.
According to the Office of Multicultural Affairs, “Topics will vary each night, but the paletas will always be delicious.”