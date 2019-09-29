In response to an military policy barring certain transgender people from service, LSU Law School’s committee on Diversity and Professionalism hosted a bake sale last week in support of the Modern Military Association of America (MMAA). The bake sale was held while Judge Advocate General Corps (JAG) was recruiting on campus, with tables for both simultaneously stationed in the Paul M Hebert building lobby. Goods for the bake sale were provided by student organizations Veterans Advocacy Club, OUTLaw and the American Constitution Society, who also endorsed the cause.
The policy was introduced in April by Trump and mandates all openly transgender people be discharged or restricted from enlisting. Exceptions are made for servicemen who enlist as their birth gender or transitioned before April 12 when the policy took effect.
This policy marks a reversal of the Obama administration’s position started in 2016, which allowed people to enlist as their preferred gender. Prior to 2016 there was a blanket ban on all transgender individuals from serving.
The new policy has been criticized by some military leaders, members of congress and the American Medical Association. The AMA said it was “troubling” that the administration deemed the need for gender reassignment a “deficiency” and decried the lack of medical science behind the decision. They reiterated their conclusions that there is no legitimate basis for barring transgender people from serving.
The MMAA is a nonprofit devoted to supporting LGBTQ military servicemen and veterans through education, advocacy and support. It is the largest organization of its kind in the country. In particular they assist with servicemen name changes and discrimination, and also sponsor military spouse higher education through a scholarship fund. The MMAA currently has four lawsuits leveled against the Trump administration challenging various discriminatory policies.
The Law School’s Diversity and Professionalism Committee does not represent the Law Center but is composed of both faculty and students.
Director of Field Placement Programs Jeffrey Brooks explained how the bake sale idea came to fruition. “The committee discussed the military’s transgender ban and and decidied that it wanted to do something to show support for LGBTQ soldiers and veterans.”
Brooks said the idea of a bake sale was chosen simply as a good way to raise funds. It raised over $300 and all proceeds went directly to the MMAA.
Brooks said this was the first time the committee has held an event for the MMAA. As of now there are no more events planned for its benefit.