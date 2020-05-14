The University intends for student-athletes to return to campus beginning June 1, the date the Southeastern Conference may lift its suspension of activities, according to The Advocate.

Athletic director Scott Woodward said the athletic department can adjust if plans change. The SEC suspended all activities including practices, meetings and other large gatherings in March amid the spread of the coronavirus.

Woodward spoke during an online Tiger Athletic Foundation Coaches Caravan Wednesday, May 13, with coach Ed Orgeron, offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger, defensive coordinator Bo Pelini, running back coach Kevin Faulk, senior associate athletic director Shelly Mullenix and TAF president Rick Perry.

Woodward expressed concern for the student-athletes who were sent home for the rest of the spring semester, telling the Advocate, "We have top concern for our student-athletes. We're making sure that is paramount, that we do these things we can control because that's one thing in our hands that can help, and we can do better."