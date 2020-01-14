It was a tale of two Tigers on Monday night in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, as the Clemson Tigers and the LSU Tigers went to war for the title of 2019 National Champions. For the first time since 2011, the LSU Tigers returned home to New Orleans with a great opportunity to bring home a National Title to their beloved university in front of the LSU faithful.
Although the marquee matchup was between the elite quarterbacks on both sides of the ball, it was the defenses that prevailed early and second-half offensive adjustments that pushed the LSU Tigers to victory. After a slow start on offense, the top-ranked offense in the country, the LSU Tigers were able to put their foot on the gas and blow past the Clemson defense and overcoming an early 10-point deficit, while setting more records on their way. This win gives LSU it's fourth National Title, all of which have been played in the city of New Orleans.
“I was not ever worried,” said junior All-American safety, Grant Delpit when speaking about the 10-point deficit they faced in the first half. “I had faith in our team and our offense. We came out the second half and played LSU brand type of football.”
For the first time all season, the explosive offensive conducted by Joe Brady started out the game with back-to-back three-and-outs.
Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase are among the two Tigers who were credited with records tonight. Burrow passed Colt Brennan for most touchdowns responsible for in FBS history with 60. Chase, the 2019 Biletnikoff Award winner continued to show why he was named the top wide receiver in the country as he set a new record for most receiving yards in the first half of a BCS/College Football Playoff game, as he hauled in 162 first half receiving yards. The previous record was held by Andre Johnson in the 2002 Rose Bowl. Chase finished the game with 221 yards and two touchdowns to his credit.
“Every team has to pick their poison. Tonight, they chose to double Justin (Jefferson) and that enabled me to go off tonight,” Chase said.
Not only did LSU prove they have the best team in the country, but arguably one of the best teams to ever play college football. This LSU Tigers team has been breaking numerous records throughout the duration of the season, but one of the most impressive of all is that LSU became the first team to beat the top four teams in the Preseason AP poll, and they did it with an average win margin of 21 points. In those games, Burrow averaged an astounding 424.5 yards per game, threw 19 touchdowns and zero interceptions.
“It definitely speaks about the grit of our team,” Delpit said. “To play in the conference we do and have the amount of success that we did is something special.”