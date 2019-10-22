If you have ever seen a hyper-realistic videos of Obama hurling obscenities at Trump during a televised interview, or Bill Hader physically morphing into the subjects of his impersonations, then you’ve seen Deepfake at work. Deepfake works by superimposing video or still images of subjects onto existing templates to produce videos, easily paired with realistic audio, that can easily fool even the most skeptical of eyes. The software is known mostly for generating funny memes, but experts are worried about the nascent technology being used for more sinister purposes.
A panel of LSU professors came together Tuesday in Hill Memorial to discuss the dangers of Deepfake. Among them was mass communication librarian Rebecca Kelley, who prefaced the meeting by mentioning the library’s dedication to helping students sort fact from fiction. “We work a lot with students by helping them to evaluate the information they read and the news they consume. We don’t have all the answers but we’ll hopefully get some of them today.”
Dr Seeungwan Yang, an assistant professor at the Center for Computation and Technology who described some of the mechanics of Deepfake’s algorithm and how it uses image layering to generate desired videos. Yang’s prior research has included studying dissemination of “fake news” on social media, and he has invested time in trying to discern among a sample of thousands of accounts which ones are “fake” and which are real. This offers him some insight into the patterns in and of disinformation campaigns.
Yang's prognosis for future disinformation campaigns, making use of Deepfake or otherwise, was not very optimistic. He called on social media outlets to invest more effort into detecting and filtering fake news and disinformation accounts, and encouraged skepticism in all media consumption.
Professor Len Apcar is a Wendell Gray Switzer Jr. Endowed Chair in Media Literacy at the Manship School of Mass Communication. He has spent time as an editor at both the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times.
While the discussing the realities of Cyber Warfare, Apcar cited what is presumed to be a Russian attack on the Columbian Chemicals Plant in St Mary Parish in 2014. The attack saw hundreds of tweets and text messages spreading the hoax that the plant had suffered an explosion. The efforts did not create public panic or outrage as intended but did confuse parish officials. The specific motivations behind the attack are unclear, but Apcar emphasized that the attack is evidence that cyber-warfare is not some issue of the distant future. “The Mueller Investigation indicted several individuals in St. Petersburg involved in that attack. For anyone who thinks this [cyber warfare] is all just abstract: this is real, and it happens quite often.“
To demonstrate possible lasting impacts Apcar brought up data showing last-minute confusion and uncertainty among voters in the 2016 general election spurred by developments very late in the campaign, like those involving Clinton’s email investigation. “Imagine what would happen if a realistic Deepfake video was released and went viral just weeks or days before a major election.”
Apcar also described some of the effects digital impersonation has had on people around the world using editing software like Deepfake. “One example involving pornographic videos- in India a news reporter (Rana Ayyub) was crusading and investigating for over a year on a number of different controversies. Opponents edited her face into a pornographic video that went viral and devastated her career and reputation.”
Apcar explained how some use of Deepfake doesn’t require skill at manipulating the software: services can easily be purchased for less than $20 on online marketplaces like Fiverr. This makes the technology even more ripe for weaponization of some kind.
David Foster Wallace famously remarked that “irony and ridicule are entertaining and effective, and at the same time they are agents of a great despair and stasis in US culture.” In his speech John Fletcher, associate professor of theatre history, focused on getting at how these abstract social conditions are at play in Deepfake and other staples of postmodern humor in our “post-truth society.” Fletcher asserted that at its core Deepfake and the culture surrounding its popular uses are driven by a love of irony and satire. He referenced the use of dramatic irony by comedians like Stephen Colbert who feign stupidity in a way that is easily apparent to the audience. “I’m in on the joke, aren’t you?” Fletcher explained.
Ironic internet memes involving Deepfake, whether they make people laugh or they sew anger and confusion, typically employ dramatic irony for their target audiences. But this line between comedy and malice is easily blurred, and Fletcher seemed to say that ambiguity has opened the door to disinformation campaigns on both sides of the political spectrum. Fletcher ultimately advised reflecting on what feeling media is intended to invoke in you. “I suggest to you that we no longer have to play the game. No longer focus on is this real or is this fake, but what is the effect this has on real people, and where do we go from there?”