LSU Medical Physics Program Director Wayne Newhauser was interviewed on Fox News’ "FOX & Friends First" to discuss the University's efforts to produce personal protective equipment for healthcare professionals on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Newhauser started these efforts to create personal protective equipment, or PPE, in his garage. Trey Bowman from the Bella Bowman Foundation, Greg Trahan from the LSU ORED, and Ross Reily from Lamar Advertising helped launch the system into being mass produced in the PMAC.
Fox News picked up the story as a part of a series titled "America Together" which highlights stories of communities performing acts of volunteerism and heroism to uplift viewers, according to Carolina Chao of Fox News.
Examples of PPE include gowns, face masks, ventilator parts, shields and other types of protective gear. More than 3,400 PPE has been produced and donated thus far by University efforts, and 1,600 gowns were produced in the first week.
When Newhauser started late March, he was assisted by volunteer students, neighbors, and family members. As production grew, the efforts were moved to campus. They used cardboard, hot glue, plastic sheeting and other around the house supplies to create these products without using out-of-stock items. Many students have been able to use this opportunity as a learning experience while doing research at home to limit the amount of volunteers in one area.
Newhauser and many other Louisiana residents believe this is the way Louisiana responds to a crisis, and that brings out the best in people.
“This state was settled by people who had a tough time elsewhere and had to be extremely self-reliant, but also very community oriented and situations like this really bring it out,” Newhauser said.
Newhauser believes having Fox highlight LSU for their accomplishments helps promote positivity in Baton Rouge.
“Life is a competition, and I think having our university do so great with this crisis not only uplifts us but encourages others to follow in our footsteps,” Newhauser said.