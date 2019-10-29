Although it is seldom outside of english classes these days, in the first half of the 20th century LSU boasted a hugely impressive group of literary figures in both faculty and student body. Three time Pulitzer winning writer Robert Penn Warren was chief among them as a professor and founder/editor of LSU’s highly acclaimed literary magazine The Southern Review.
In 2012 LSU professors Nolde Alexius and Judy Kahn worked together to write The Southern Review’s “Best of LSU Fiction”. The edition is partly biographical, and partly an anthology of stories by the most prolific writers to either attend, teach or edit in some capacity here at LSU. “We whittled a huge list down to 20 people, and presented LSU’s literary history. We started with Robert Penn Warren, and then covered his most successful graduate students, among others” Alexius explained.
In the 1930s Governor Huey P. Long was ramping up education-funding, partly in an attempt to bolster his name and chances for a presidential bid. The new funding helped attract Warren to LSU in 1933, and by 1935 he founded The Southern Review with Cleanth Brooks.
The Southern Review was renowned across the country for its publications, Alexius said. “It was the first to publish Eudora Wealty (who later won a pulitzer in fiction for The Optimist’s Daughter) and led to F. Scott Fitzgerald (The Great Gatsby, This Side of Paradise) referring to Baton Rouge as ‘The axis of the nation.’” Time Magazine also labeled The Southern Review as “superior to any other journal in the English language.”
Warren’s prestige attracted no shortage of young talent that would go on to make big names for themselves. Robert Lowell (For the Union Dead, Lord Weary’s Castle) and Peter Taylor (A Summons to Memphis) both came to LSU to study with Warren and both went on to win Pulitzers. Lowell’s wife Jean Stafford came to LSU as well and worked for The Southern Review, and she eventually earned a Pulitzer for The Collected Stories of Jean Stafford. Unfortunately she was relegated to performing copy-editing in the basement. Stafford saw far less interaction with Warren, probably because of gender discrimination.
“But all at once, you had all the bright stars of American literature all together here in Allen Hall,” Alexius said.
Aside from a prolific journal and a supergroup of literary heavyweights, Alexius explained how because of Warren and his colleague Brooks LSU was in some ways home to the inception of modern english pedagogy that would come to be known as New Criticism. It involves looking at literature in terms of its form, or structure. “When you’re choosing classes at LSU you get to decide between a gen-ed course based on fiction, or poetry, or journalism. That wouldn't be the case if they hadn’t developed the idea of teaching by looking at a piece of literature through its form. That’s a lasting impact, and it started here in Allen Hall.”
Warren stayed at LSU for nine years, until 1942, only leaving for the University of Minnesota after his salary and funding for the The Southern Review became issues. Only three years later he wrote his most enduring work, the novel All the King’s Men, which borrowed heavily from his observations of Huey P. Long during his time in Baton Rouge.