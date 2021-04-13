...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT TODAY THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...
The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for portions of southeast Louisiana and southern
Mississippi, including the following areas, in southeast
Louisiana, Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East
Feliciana, Eastern Orleans, Iberville, Livingston, Lower
Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard,
Lower Terrebonne, Northern Tangipahoa, Northwest St. Tammany,
Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St.
Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper
Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard,
Upper Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana and
Western Orleans. In southern Mississippi, Amite, Hancock, Pearl
River, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson.
* From Noon CDT today through Thursday morning
* Rainfall totals through Thursday morning are expected to be 3 to 5
inches with isolated higher amounts possible. Soils are either
saturation or near saturation and the addition of these rainfall
totals would cause runoff accumulation leading to flooding of low
lying and poorly drained areas.
* Flooding of low lying and flood prone areas is possible with
localized flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.
&&