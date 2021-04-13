Crime Tape
Courtesy of Wikimedia.

An LSU student died after attempting to save a child from a rip current last week in Florida. 

The Walton County Sheriff's Office reported last Thursday that Layne Gravois, 21, was rescued from waters in Miramar Beach, Fla. and later died. 

Gravois was an electrical engineering junior at the University. 

Two Nicholls State University students who were with Gravois also attempted to save the young boy, and were hospitalized afterwards. 

Load comments