In preparation for the incoming flu season, the LSU Student Health Center (SHC) is providing vaccinations for students through October 7th-11th. They will be offered during and at the following locations and times:
- October 7th, Middleton Library, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- October 8th, Middleton Library, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- October 9th, Student Union, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- October 10th, Student Health Center, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- October 11th, Patrick F Taylor Hall, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Students who are full-time and have paid the SHC fee can receive a flu shot for free, while part-time students pay $10 and faculty, staff, retirees and non-student process will have to pay $20.