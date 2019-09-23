4-2-18 Student Health Center

The Student Health Center rests at its location on LSU's campus on Monday, April 2, 2018.

 Haskell Whittington III

 In preparation for the incoming flu season, the LSU Student Health Center (SHC) is providing vaccinations for students through October 7th-11th. They will be offered during and at the following locations and times:

  • October 7th, Middleton Library, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • October 8th, Middleton Library, fro9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • October 9th, Student Union, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • October 10th, Student Health Center, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • October 11th, Patrick F Taylor Hall, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Students who are full-time and have paid the SHC fee can receive a flu shot for free, while part-time students pay $10 and faculty, staff, retirees and non-student process will have to pay $20. 

