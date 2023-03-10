KLSU is highlighting Melanie Jordan, former LSU Esports Vice President and current team captain of the Team Fortress 2 team.
"It honestly started just out of an interest. I think my earliest competitive experience was in middle school where I played Super Smash Brawl," explained Jordan.
Jordan decided it was time to take her skills to the next level after making it to the semifinals of her first ever competition. Like all gamers, Jordan favors one game in particular over others.
"Currently, it's Team Fortress 2 because that's the one I play the most," said Jordan.
Jordan practices around 30 to 40 hours per week in order to keep her skills sharp.
"Communication is key," Jordan said about Esports.
Jordan and her team must go over callouts and strategies hours in advance of matches. She favors Team Fortress 2 due to its lightheartedness and the fact that the team can have fun with it without taking it so seriously.
"It can be kind of goofy and something can go awry, and we end up just laughing about it instead of like, I don't know, punching a monitor," said Jordan.
In her spare time, Melanie DJs "Frequency", a show on KLSU in which a collective of DJs perform live mixing sets.