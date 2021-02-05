LSU swimming and diving is preparing for the upcoming SEC Championships on Feb. 17.
On Jan. 23, the Tigers competed against Texas A&M. The women fell short by a score of 172-116 and the men’s team by a score of 176-122. Texas A&M is extremely competitive, and they continue to be ranked high for the season. Even though the Tigers suffered this loss, there were many star athletes who earned first place at this past meet. Brooks Curry won two events. The women’s 200-Yard Free Relay took home the first place title composed of Natalie Kucsan, Katarina Milutinovich, Kit Hanley and Reagan Osborne.
Thanks to COVID-19, it was up in the air if the swim and dive program would even have a season. When it was certain that the season was set in stone, many of the student-athletes' anxiety was lifted. The coaches are excited to see some high-level performances from both the women’s and men’s teams.
Coach Dave Geyer highlighted Brooks Curry as the top male athlete.
“He had his phenomenal freshman year,” Geyer said. “There is a lot more to him this year than last year and we are excited to see what he does.”
Coach Doug Shaffer was excited with the amazing results that the team posted in November at the Texas Diving Invitational. Shaffer explained that the athletes who will perform well at the meet will be the ones who step up to the plate.
Shaffer explained how the team is racking up their titles.
“The season is a building process, and we do everything in order to be prepared,” Shaffer said. “Just be natural and in the moment and compete for the best.”
Juan Celaya-Hernandez and Anne Tuxen are the top athletes for the diving team. Celaya-Hernandez was named SEC male diver of the week. Tuxen performed well in the women’s three-meter at the last meet. Tuxen has become very successful this year and has been training hard.
This year, the SEC championship has divided its meet based on gender for both swim and dive. One of the unique aspects of the SEC meet was everyone being combined. The SEC is one of the only few who combine meets. In the past, it has been an extraordinarily loud and rowdy environment of 400 student-athletes with all the school colors jumbled together. This SEC championship will be the complete opposite with only student-athletes allowed and no spectators.
The most difficult part about this season is the athletes' not being able to communicate with one another during practice because of COVID-19. There is a huge social factor that comes into play for sports and limiting that aspect is really hard for the swim and dive team.
Going into the SEC championship, LSU will have advantages over other schools. The team dealt with the COVID-19 restrictions correctly. As the team went through difficult times this season, it allowed them to strengthen their core as a program. Other schools have struggled with this, and it could be a setback for them.