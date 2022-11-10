For some LSU frequenters, the left of Lockett is simply class buildings and the library. However, for Will Weimar, it’s a family tradition. Weimar has tailgated with his family in Baton Rouge since the mid-sixties. He shares how tailgating has evolved and changed over time. Back in the sixties, his parents, siblings and extended family drove to Death Valley in a station wagon and shared a 6 ounce Coca Cola during the tailgate.
“There was no food,” said Weimar. He also states how grandiose LSU tailgates have become today. Shockingly enough, the Baton Rouge native was rocking an Ole Miss polo the weekend Lane Kiffin and the Rebels came to take on Coach Kelly and the Tigers. "Grew up in Baton Rouge, but played football for Ole Miss in the late seventies," said Weimar while explaining his outfit choice.
Tailgating traditions are "absolutely more than just football," said Weimar. He loves seeing friends, family and LSU fans congregate and have a great time at his tailgate.