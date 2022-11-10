Today

Partly cloudy. High 81F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 51F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. High around 60F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.