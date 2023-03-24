LSU Women's Basketball made history after defeating Michigan, leading them to their first Sweet 16 appearance since 2014.
Coach Kim Mulkey is a huge reason for this team's success as she gives praise to her players for getting it done.
"I think that Angel has lived up to her hype on this floor," said Mulkey.
Togetherness has been a huge reason for this team's success. "Being able to tell each other to stay poised, stay together, we have to address this right now," Reese says about staying calm when it comes down to the wire.
Coach Mulkey believes in each and every one of her players and has gained the respect of even her opponents.
Leah Brown stated, "Coach Mulkey, she's a legend. There's a lot of respect there. She was just telling me great job, congratulating me on the season I had. Coming from a coach like that of her stature, that means a lot and I'll hold that close to my heart."
LSU fans are another difference maker during the historical season as the Tigers went 17-0 at the PMAC this season.
"I know all our fans are going to travel with us and I just want to thank them for an amazing year. 17 and 0 at home. It's surreal at the PMAC. I'm lost for words." Reese said.