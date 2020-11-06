No. 1 ranked LSU women’s golf is tied for second place in Athens, Ga., after round one of the Liz Murphey Fall Collegiate Classic.
Their 4-over 292 puts them in a tie with Vanderbilt, Tennessee and Mississippi State for second and four back of Georgia at even-288. LSU began the back nine in eighth place, but all five golfers shot at least even par or better through the back half to close out the day.
"It was a tale of two sides for us today," Head Coach Garrett Runion said. "We knew the front nine, in particular the first four holes, were some of the harder holes on the course and we didn't play them the best that we could today. Thankfully everybody remained calm, stayed patient and kept fighting."
Leading the way for the Tigers on the leaderboard are sophomores Ingrid Linblad and Latanna Stone, tied for fourth with Megan Schofill of Auburn and Laney Frye of Kentucky, who shot 1-under 71 on the day. Lindblad and Stone are both just two back of the lead, with three golfers tied for the top spot with scores of 3-under 69.
Freshman Carla Tejedo Mulet is tied for 19th with a 2-over 74. Kendall Griffin and Jessica Bailey round out the squad with a 4-over 76 and a 5-over 77, respectively.
Stone birdied the second hole with a three for her first of three birdies in the round, Holes seven and thirteen were her others. Bailey joined Stone with three birdies of her own, and Lindblad and Griffin had two each.
The Tigers will tee off for round two on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. CT with Mississippi State and Auburn.