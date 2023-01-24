Machinations is a medley made-up of ambient, experimental, and IDM. From droning synths to ethereal soundscapes, drop into Machinations with Malice of Macedon, Mondays from 9pm - 11pm only on 91.1 KLSU, Baton Rouge. Want more malicious madness? Follow @MaliceofMacedon on Twitter and Instagram.
