Meet the Person Behind the LSU Gymnastics Hype Videos

If you ever wondered who the person filming and editing the LSU gymnastics hype videos is look no further than Giovanni Lamonte.
“I actually started doing videography in 2019. I want to get into more of the creative side of it,” said Lamonte.
Lamonte originally worked at Tiger TV, but began filming on the side with the mother’s digital camera.
“I kind of just fell in love with the process of it and the creativeness, and being able to tell my own story,” said Lamonte.
One of the perks of Lamonte’s job is witnessing the hard work and dedication that goes on among the team outside of gymnastics meets.
“I have been around football, basketball and women’s basketball in my years here. I have not seen anything even close to the amount of camaraderie these girls have. While they are not blood related, they are a legitimate family,” said Lamonte.
Lamonte also spoke about what a day in his work life looks like.
“For gymnastics it is a little bit different because of the documentary “The Climb” my camera is rolling 24/7. Besides, whenever we go to sleep or we go to dinner that thing is on me and it is rolling because you never know what can happen.”
The Tigers finished fourth in this season's NCAA Championship, so Lamonte discussed his favorite part about LSU’s successful season.
“When we went to Denver we tied with Michigan. We won the tie-breaker. I just remember watching Jay Clark talk to the officials and the official came over and nodded her head. She said ‘you guys are moving on’,” said Lamonte.
Lamonte looks at his role as videographer as more than just a job.
“It is just being able to be a part of a family. I do not feel like I am working. I feel like I am going and doing something cool for my friends.”
Although Lamonte may work early mornings, late evenings and long hours, he never gets tired of doing something he loves.
“Whenever we sit down together and I see the smiles on their faces, that is all the fuel I need,” said Lamonte.