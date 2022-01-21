Mind Control is a medley made-up entirely of EDM. From the well known such as House, Techno, and Trance to the lesser known such as Glitch, Chiptune, and Chillwave. Nothing is off the table and everything EDM is embraced. Offer up your consciousness to Mind Control with Malice, Saturdays from 11pm - 1am only on KLSU. Want more malicious madness? Follow @smellsofmalice on Twitter.

