Photography is a powerful tool for documenting important events, strong emotions and communicating what words cannot. Below is a collection of the most noteworthy photos captured at LSU in 2022.

LSU sports had several historic moments this year including the women’s basketball team winning a home game during March Madness, the first football game between Southern University and LSU, volleyball making the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2017 and football’s overtime win against Alabama.

Two musical acts drew large crowds at LSU. Garth Brooks filled Tiger Stadium for his concert and caused traffic jams for hours afterward. Rico Nasty headlined the Homecoming concert at the PMAC.

LSU also hosted former Senate candidate Gary Chambers and Louisiana’s Attorney General Jeff Landry. TikTok preacher Sister Cindy and a special furry guest at the 459 dining hall (you’ll recall this special guest as you scroll through the photos) made appearances on campus too.

The year also saw student and community activism for Ukraine, Iran and the climate. Several events focused on bringing awareness to and helping those affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Multiple protests occurred at LSU focusing on Iran’s treatment of women. Finally, students hoped to bring attention to environmental issues by participating in a march to the LSU Foundation building.