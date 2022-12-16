Photography is a powerful tool for documenting important events, strong emotions and communicating what words cannot. Below is a collection of the most noteworthy photos captured at LSU in 2022. LSU sports had several historic moments this year including the women’s basketball team winning a home game during March Madness, the first football game between Southern University and LSU, volleyball making the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2017 and football’s overtime win against Alabama.
Two musical acts drew large crowds at LSU. Garth Brooks filled Tiger Stadium for his concert and caused traffic jams for hours afterward. Rico Nasty headlined the Homecoming concert at the PMAC. LSU also hosted former Senate candidate Gary Chambers and Louisiana’s Attorney General Jeff Landry. TikTok preacher Sister Cindy and a special furry guest at the 459 dining hall (you’ll recall this special guest as you scroll through the photos) made appearances on campus too. The year also saw student and community activism for Ukraine, Iran and the climate. Several events focused on bringing awareness to and helping those affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Multiple protests occurred at LSU focusing on Iran’s treatment of women. Finally, students hoped to bring attention to environmental issues by participating in a march to the LSU Foundation building.
2022: A year in photos
Dec 15, 2022
Civil Rights Leader David J. Dennis, Sr. answers questions from the audience Jan. 18, 2022, during the MLK Commemorative Keynote in the LSU Union Theater.
Francis Dinh
Dec 15, 2022
LSU student Kayla Benton receives the Humanitarian Award Jan. 18, 2022, during the MLK Commemorative Keynote in the LSU Union Theater.
Francis Dinh
Dec 7, 2022
Sister Cindy raises an arm up emphatically on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, in Free Speech Plaza on LSU’s Campus in Baton Rouge, La.
Matthew Perschall
Dec 7, 2022
Sister Cindy speaks on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, in Free Speech Plaza on LSU’s Campus in Baton Rouge, La.
Matthew Perschall
Dec 7, 2022
A Kazakh student stands Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, with the Ukraine flag wrapped around his shoulders and a sign saying "We need Peace" in Free Speech Plaza.
Francis Dinh
Dec 15, 2022
A raccoon wreaks havoc at the 459 dining hall.
Dec 9, 2022
LSU women’s basketball graduate student guard Jailin Cherry (1) prepares to shoot over a Jackson State defender Saturday, March 19, 2022, during LSU’s 83-77 win against Jackson State in the first round of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on North Stadium Drive in Baton Rouge, La.
Chynna McClinton
Dec 9, 2022
LSU women's basketball graduate student guard Jailin Cherry (1) sticks her tongue out after scoring Saturday, March 19, 2022, during LSU’s 83-77 win against Jackson State in the first round of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on North Stadium Drive in Baton Rouge, La.
Chynna McClinton
Dec 9, 2022
LSU women’s basketball fifth year senior guard Alexis Morris (45) smiles as she takes in the moment Saturday, March 19, 2022, after LSU’s 83-77 win against Jackson State in the first round of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on North Stadium Drive in Baton Rouge, La.
Chynna McClinton
Dec 7, 2022
LSU Student Government vice-president elect Nick St. Mary (left) and president elect Lizzie Shaw (right) exchange smiles Tuesday, April 19, 2022, during the Inauguration of the 105th Student Government Administration at the LSU Memorial Tower.
Francis Dinh
Dec 7, 2022
LSU football head coach Brian Kelly takes notes on the play Saturday, April 23, 2022, during LSU football’s annual spring football game with White winning 51-31 over Purple in Tiger Stadium.
Peter Nguyen
Dec 7, 2022
Country music star Garth Brooks performs during his stadium tour concert Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
Savanna Orgeron
Dec 15, 2022
Country music star Garth Brooks performs during his stadium tour concert Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
Savanna Orgeron
Dec 7, 2022
Kirby Smith Hall sits partially demolished on Sunday, June 5, 2022, near Spruce Lane in Baton Rouge, La.
Matthew Perschall
Dec 7, 2022
Kirby Smith Hall sits partially demolished on Sunday, June 5, 2022, near Spruce Lane in Baton Rouge, La.
Matthew Perschall
Dec 7, 2022
A fence surrounds the LSU Indian Mounds Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, on LSU's campus.
Francis Dinh
Dec 7, 2022
A fence surrounds the LSU Indian Mounds Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, on LSU's campus.
Francis Dinh
Dec 9, 2022
The LSU and Southern bands perform together during half time on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, during LSU’s 65-17 win over Southern at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
Chloe Kalmbach
Dec 9, 2022
LSU’s Mike the Tiger poses with Southern’s Lacumba on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, during LSU’s 65-17 win over Southern at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
Matthew Perschall
Dec 7, 2022
"Woman, life, freedom," is called by advocates for the situation in Iran in Free Speech Alley on Sept. 23, 2022.
John Buzbee
Dec 7, 2022
Head coach Brian Kelly watches as his players warm-up on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, prior to the LSU vs New Mexico game in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
Madalyn Cunningham
Dec 7, 2022
American rapper Rico Nasty waves to fans on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at LSU's homecoming concert at the PMAC on North Stadium Drive in Baton Rouge, La.
Karli Smith
Dec 7, 2022
American rapper Rico Nasty performs on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at LSU's homecoming concert at the PMAC on North Stadium Drive in Baton Rouge, La.
Karli Smith
Dec 7, 2022
Attorney General of Louisiana Jeff Landry addresses the room on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in the Student Union in Baton Rouge, La.
Reagan Cotten
Dec 7, 2022
Attorney General of Louisiana Jeff Landry speaks to the room on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in the Student Union in Baton Rouge, La.
Reagan Cotten
Dec 7, 2022
US Senate candidate Gary Chambers speaks to LSU students Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at the Business Education Complex on LSU's campus.
Francis Dinh
Dec 7, 2022
US Senate candidate Gary Chambers takes a selfie with LSU students Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at the Business Education Complex on LSU's campus.
Francis Dinh
Dec 15, 2022
The LSU volleyball team celebrates a point on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, during LSU’s 3-2 victory against Mississippi State at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
Erin Barker
Dec 15, 2022
LSU volleyball players support their team from the side on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, during LSU’s 3-2 loss to Mississippi State at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
Erin Barker
Dec 7, 2022
LSU football freshman tight end Mason Taylor (86) catches the ball at the end of the fourth quarter on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, during LSU’s 32-31 victory over Alabama in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
Karli Smith
Dec 7, 2022
LSU football fans celebrate a touchdown on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, during LSU’s 32-31 victory over Alabama in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
Reagan Cotten
Dec 7, 2022
An LSU cheerleader stares in disbelief on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, after LSU’s 32-31 victory over Alabama in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
Reagan Cotten
Dec 7, 2022
LSU football fans storm the field on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, after LSU's 32-31 victory in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
Reagan Cotten
Dec 7, 2022
A couple takes a selfie after storming the field on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, during LSU’s 32-31 victory over Alabama in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
Karli Smith
Dec 7, 2022
LSU soccer senior goalkeeper Mollee Swift (1) gives a roar after saving a penalty kick Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, during LSU’s 3-1 first round Championship tournament victory at the LSU Soccer Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
Francis Dinh
Dec 7, 2022
LSU soccer freshman midfielder Ida Hermannsdottir (17) dribbles past a Lamar defender Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, during LSU’s 3-1 first round Championship tournament victory at the LSU Soccer Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
Francis Dinh
Dec 7, 2022
March attendees carry signs and chant on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, as they march down Tower Drive in Baton Rouge, La.
Matthew Perschall
Dec 7, 2022
Police assist as rally-goers cross Nicholson Drive on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, during a climate march in Baton Rouge, La.
Matthew Perschall
Dec 7, 2022
LSU football sophomore wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) jumps up for a catch Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, during LSU's 30-50 defeat to Georgia at the Southeastern Conference Championship at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
Francis Dinh
Dec 7, 2022
LSU football freshman linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (40) celebrates with junior defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy (99) after recovering a fumble Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, during LSU's 30-50 defeat to Georgia at the Southeastern Conference Championship at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
Francis Dinh