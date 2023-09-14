Louisiana's gubernatorial candidates came to LSU for a forum focused on higher education issues. The Reveille interviewed each candidate in attendance. Below are images from those interviews as well as the forum.
PHOTOS: Candidates for governor come to LSU forum
- Reagan Cotten, Francis Dinh & Matthew Perschall | @CottenReagan, @questDINH & @MatthewPerscha1
Matthew Perschall
Francis Dinh
Reagan Cotten
