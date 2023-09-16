PHOTOS: LSU football defeats Mississippi State 41-14 Reagan Cotten | @CottenReagan Reagan Cotten Author email Sep 16, 2023 12 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save After viewing the photos, read about the game here. PHOTOS: LSU football defeats Mississippi State 41-14 LSU football sophomore linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (4) attempts to avoid the offense on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, during LSU's 41-14 win over Mississippi State in Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, MS. Reagan Cotten LSU Football junior linebacker Greg Penn III (30) stands up after a tackle on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, during LSU's 24-7 win over Mississippi State in Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, MS. Reagan Cotten LSU football junior running back Logan Diggs (3) points up on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, during LSU's 41-14 win over Mississippi State in Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, MS. Reagan Cotten LSU football junior running back Logan Diggs (3) pushes through to the end zone on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, during LSU's 41-14 win over Mississippi State in Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, MS. Reagan Cotten LSU football junior wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) is lifted up by his teammate LSU Football sophomore right tackle Emery Jones Jr. (50) on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, during LSU's 41-14 win over Mississippi State in Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, MS. Reagan Cotten LSU football junior wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) fights against his defender on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, during LSU's 41-14 win over Mississippi State in Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, MS. Reagan Cotten LSU football senior quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) looks for a receiver on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, during LSU's 41-14 win over Mississippi State in Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, MS. Reagan Cotten LSU football junior wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) reaches to receive the pass on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, during LSU's 41-14 win over Mississippi State in Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, MS. Reagan Cotten LSU football junior defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo (18) celebrates a sack on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, during LSU's 41-14 win over Mississippi State in Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, MS. Reagan Cotten LSU football senior quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) looks back at his defender on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, during LSU's 41-14 win over Mississippi State in Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, MS. Reagan Cotten LSU football sophomore linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (4) stops his opponent on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, during LSU's 41-14 win over Mississippi State in Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, MS. Reagan Cotten LSU football junior wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) runs down the field on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, during LSU's 41-14 win over Mississippi State in Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, MS. Reagan Cotten LSU football junior wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (11) rushes down the field on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, during LSU's 41-14 win over Mississippi State in Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, MS. Reagan Cotten LSU football junior wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) receives a pass for the touchdown on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, during LSU's 41-14 win over Mississippi State in Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, MS. Reagan Cotten LSU football junior wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) flies over his defender on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, during LSU's 41-14 win over Mississippi State in Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, MS. Reagan Cotten LSU football sophomore left tackle Will Campbell (66) uplifts the crowd on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, during LSU's 41-14 win over Mississippi State in Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, MS. Reagan Cotten LSU football graduate student safety Andre’ Sam (14) steps over his opponent on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, during LSU's 41-14 win over Mississippi State in Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, MS. Reagan Cotten LSU football senior quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) smiles after a touchdown on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, during LSU's 41-14 win over Mississippi State in Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, MS. Reagan Cotten LSU football junior wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (11) rushes down the field on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, during LSU's 41-14 win over Mississippi State in Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, MS. Reagan Cotten LSU football senior quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates a touchdown on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, during LSU's 41-14 win over Mississippi State in Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, MS. Reagan Cotten LSU football senior quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs the ball on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, during LSU's 41-14 win over Mississippi State in Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, MS. Reagan Cotten LSU football junior wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) fights against his defender on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, during LSU's 41-14 win over Mississippi State in Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, MS. Reagan Cotten LSU football senior quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) looks past his defender on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, during LSU's 41-14 win over Mississippi State in Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, MS. Reagan Cotten LSU football senior running back Josh Williams (27) sprints toward the end zone on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, during LSU's 41-14 win over Mississippi State in Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, MS. Reagan Cotten LSU football junior running back Logan Diggs (3) sprints down the field on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, during LSU's 41-14 win over Mississippi State in Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, MS. Reagan Cotten LSU football senior quarterback Jayden Daniels looks to pass the ball on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, during LSU's 41-14 win over Mississippi State in Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, MS. LSU football junior running back Logan Diggs (3) attempts to avoid his opponent on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, during LSU's 41-14 win over Mississippi State in Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, MS.

Reagan Cotten

LSU football graduate student safety Andre' Sam (14) looks to the crowd on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, during LSU's 41-14 win over Mississippi State in Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, MS.

Reagan Cotten 