PHOTOS: LSU soccer defeats Northwestern State 2-1 Erin Barker & Francis Dinh Sep 11, 2023 After enjoying the photos, read the game coverage here. PHOTOS: LSU soccer defeats Northwestern State 2-1 The LSU soccer team huddles together on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, before LSU's 2-1 victory over Northwestern State at the LSU Soccer Complex on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La. Erin Barker LSU soccer senior forward Mollie Baker (71) heads the ball on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, during LSU's 2-1 victory over Northwestern State at the LSU Soccer Complex on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La. Erin Barker LSU soccer senior forward Mollie Baker (71) makes a cross Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, during LSU's 2-1 victory over Northwestern State at the LSU Soccer Complex on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh LSU soccer redshirt freshman midfielder Danielle Shannon (8) dribbles the ball Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, during LSU's 2-1 victory over Northwestern State at the LSU Soccer Complex on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh The LSU soccer team celebrates graduate student forward Taylor Dobles' (13) goal Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, during LSU's 2-1 victory over Northwestern State at the LSU Soccer Complex on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh LSU soccer freshman defender Caley Swierenga (17) passes the ball on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, during LSU's 2-1 victory over Northwestern State at the LSU Soccer Complex on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La. Erin Barker LSU soccer fifth-year senior forward Rammie Noel (38) sprints past Northwestern junior midfielder Emily Mougia (18) Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, during LSU's 2-1 victory over Northwestern State at the LSU Soccer Complex on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh LSU soccer freshman forward/ midfielder Ava Galligan (20) breaks through Northwestern defenders Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, during LSU's 2-1 victory over Northwestern State at the LSU Soccer Complex on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh LSU soccer sophomore midfielder Ida Hermannsdottir (10) celebrates graduate student forward Taylor Dobles' (13) brace Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, during LSU's 2-1 victory over Northwestern State at the LSU Soccer Complex on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh LSU soccer sophomore midfielder Ida Hermannsdottir (10) hovers over the field Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, during LSU's 2-1 victory over Northwestern State at the LSU Soccer Complex on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh LSU soccer sophomore defender Laney Gonzales (12) intercepts the ball Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, during LSU's 2-1 victory over Northwestern State at the LSU Soccer Complex on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh LSU soccer sophomore defender Jocelyn Ollivierre (2) protects the ball from Northwestern attackers Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, during LSU's 2-1 victory over Northwestern State at the LSU Soccer Complex on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh LSU soccer graduate student defender Maya Gordon (9) looks to pass the ball on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, during LSU's 2-1 victory over Northwestern State at the LSU Soccer Complex on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La. Erin Barker LSU soccer sophomore defender Laney Gonzales (12) flies over NSU junior goalkeeper Libe Banuelos (0) Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, during LSU's 2-1 victory over Northwestern State at the LSU Soccer Complex on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh LSU soccer sophomore midfielder Ida Hermannsdottir (10) and fifth-year senior forward Britney Bertram (27) huddle up after Northwestern's goal Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, during LSU's 2-1 victory over Northwestern State at the LSU Soccer Complex on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh LSU soccer freshman defender Caley Swierenga (17) makes a pass Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, during LSU's 2-1 victory over Northwestern State at the LSU Soccer Complex on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh LSU soccer senior midfielder Jordan Johnson (15) kicks a corner kick Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, during LSU's 2-1 victory over Northwestern State at the LSU Soccer Complex on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh LSU soccer fifth-year senior forward Britney Bertram (27) runs with the ball on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, during LSU's 2-1 victory over Northwestern State at the LSU Soccer Complex on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La. Erin Barker LSU soccer junior midfielder Jaden Humbyrd (29) heads the ball on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, during LSU's 2-1 victory over Northwestern State at the LSU Soccer Complex on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La. Erin Barker LSU soccer head coach Sian Hudson claps for her players Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, during LSU's 2-1 victory over Northwestern State at the LSU Soccer Complex on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh LSU soccer sophomore defender Laney Gonzales (12) heads the ball on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, during LSU's 2-1 victory over Northwestern State at the LSU Soccer Complex on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La. Erin Barker LSU soccer junior midfielder Jaden Humbyrd (29) makes a slide tackle Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, during LSU's 2-1 victory over Northwestern State at the LSU Soccer Complex on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh LSU soccer junior midfielder Nevaeh Johnson (7) controls the ball on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, during LSU's 2-1 victory over Northwestern State at the LSU Soccer Complex on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La. Erin Barker LSU soccer freshman defender Caley Swierenga (17) passes the ball on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, during LSU's 2-1 victory over Northwestern State at the LSU Soccer Complex on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La. Erin Barker LSU soccer sophomore defender Laney Gonzales (12) runs with the ball on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, during LSU's 2-1 victory over Northwestern State at the LSU Soccer Complex on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La. Erin Barker The LSU soccer team sings the LSU alma mater Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, after LSU's 2-1 victory over Northwestern State at the LSU Soccer Complex on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh The LSU soccer team receives post game comments from head coach Sian Hudson Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, after LSU's 2-1 victory over Northwestern State at the LSU Soccer Complex on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh LSU soccer freshman goalkeeper Alyson Campbell (32) high-fives fans Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, after LSU's 2-1 victory over Northwestern State at the LSU Soccer Complex on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh LSU soccer graduate student goalkeeper Mollee Swift signs a fan's poster Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, after LSU's 2-1 victory over Northwestern State at the LSU Soccer Complex on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh LSU soccer fifth-year senior forward Rammie Noel signs a child's shirt Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, after LSU's 2-1 victory over Northwestern State at the LSU Soccer Complex on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh 