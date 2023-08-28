PHOTOS: LSU soccer shuts out Southern 5-0 Francis Dinh Francis Dinh Author email Aug 28, 2023 Aug 28, 2023 Updated 10 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save After enjoying the photos, read the game coverage here. PHOTOS: LSU soccer shuts out Southern 5-0 The LSU soccer team takes the field Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, prior to LSU's 5-0 win over Southern University at the LSU Soccer Stadium on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh The LSU soccer team huddles up Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, prior to LSU's 5-0 win over Southern University at the LSU Soccer Stadium on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh LSU soccer sophomore midfielder Ida Hermannsdottir (10) bursts through Southern University defenders Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, during LSU's 5-0 win over Southern University at the LSU Soccer Stadium on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh LSU soccer sophomore midfielder Ida Hermannsdottir (10) fights for the ball Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, during LSU's 5-0 win over Southern University at the LSU Soccer Stadium on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh LSU soccer graduate student goalkeeper Mollee Swift (1) kicks the ball Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, during LSU's 5-0 win over Southern University at the LSU Soccer Stadium on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh LSU soccer redshirt freshman midfielder Danielle Shannon (8) dribbles through defenders Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, during LSU's 5-0 win over Southern University at the LSU Soccer Stadium on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh LSU soccer senior midfielder Jordan Johnson (15) kicks a short corner kick Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, during LSU's 5-0 win over Southern University at the LSU Soccer Stadium on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh LSU soccer fifth-year senior Rammie Noel (38) celebrates a goal Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, during LSU's 5-0 win over Southern University at the LSU Soccer Stadium on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh LSU soccer fifth-year senior forward Rammie Noel (38) streaks down the pitch Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, during LSU's 5-0 win over Southern University at the LSU Soccer Stadium on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh LSU soccer senior midfielder Jordan Johnson (15) walks to her throw-in spot Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, during LSU's 5-0 win over Southern University at the LSU Soccer Stadium on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh LSU soccer graduate student forward Taylor Dobles (13) controls her ball Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, during LSU's 5-0 win over Southern University at the LSU Soccer Stadium on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh LSU soccer fifth-year senior forward Rammie Noel (38) dribbles past a defender Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, during LSU's 5-0 win over Southern University at the LSU Soccer Stadium on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh LSU soccer fifth-year senior forward Britney Bertram (27) smiles after scoring a goal Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, during LSU's 5-0 win over Southern University at the LSU Soccer Stadium on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh LSU soccer fifth-year senior forward Britney Bertram (27) celebrates a goal with her teammates Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, during LSU's 5-0 win over Southern University at the LSU Soccer Stadium on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh LSU soccer sophomore forward Sage Glover (50) dribbles past SU soccer junior goalkeeper Sydney Bellamy (1) Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, during LSU's 5-0 win over Southern University at the LSU Soccer Stadium on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh LSU soccer sophomore forward Sage Glover (50) celebrates a goal Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, during LSU's 5-0 win over Southern University at the LSU Soccer Stadium on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh LSU soccer sophomore forward Sage Glover (50) chases after the ball Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, during LSU's 5-0 win over Southern University at the LSU Soccer Stadium on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh LSU soccer sophomore forward Sage Glover (50) celebrates her goal with her teammates Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, during LSU's 5-0 win over Southern University at the LSU Soccer Stadium on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh LSU soccer fans watch the match Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, during LSU's 5-0 win over Southern University at the LSU Soccer Stadium on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh LSU soccer sophomore midfielder Raelyn Prince (23) makes a cross Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, during LSU's 5-0 win over Southern University at the LSU Soccer Stadium on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh LSU soccer fifth-year senior forward Britney Bertram (27) fights for the ball against SU soccer fifth-year senior defender Aniya Clark (29) Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, during LSU's 5-0 win over Southern University at the LSU Soccer Stadium on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh LSU soccer fifth-year senior forward Britney Bertram (27) looks ahead Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, during LSU's 5-0 win over Southern University at the LSU Soccer Stadium on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh LSU soccer fifth-year senior forward Rammie Noel (38) dances with her teammates Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, during LSU's 5-0 win over Southern University at the LSU Soccer Stadium on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh LSU soccer senior forward Mollie Baker (71) looks in disappointed after missing a open goal Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, during LSU's 5-0 win over Southern University at the LSU Soccer Stadium on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh LSU soccer freshman defender Caley Swierenga (17) makes a throw-in Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, during LSU's 5-0 win over Southern University at the LSU Soccer Stadium on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh LSU soccer senior forward Mollie Baker (71) celebrates a goal with teammates Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, during LSU's 5-0 win over Southern University at the LSU Soccer Stadium on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh The LSU soccer team thanks fans for coming Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, after LSU's 5-0 dominant win over Southern University at the LSU Soccer Stadium on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh LSU soccer sophomore midfielder Ida Hermannsdottir (10) signs a fan's shirt Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, after LSU's 5-0 win over Southern University at the LSU Soccer Stadium on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh The LSU soccer team huddles up Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, after LSU's 5-0 dominant win over Southern University at the LSU Soccer Stadium on LSU's campus. 