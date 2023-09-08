PHOTOS: LSU soccer ties Pepperdine 2-2 after weather delay Francis Dinh & Matthew Perschall Sep 8, 2023 Sep 8, 2023 Updated 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save After a weather delay at halftime, LSU scores a goal in the second half to tie Pepperdine 2-2. Read the rest of the game coverage here. PHOTOS: LSU soccer ties Pepperdine 2-2 after weather delay LSU soccer graduate student goalkeeper Mollee Swift (1) runs onto the field Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, prior to LSU's 2-2 draw to Pepperdine at the LSU Soccer Stadium on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh The LSU soccer team runs onto the field on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, prior to LSU’s 2-2 draw against Pepperdine at the LSU Soccer Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Matthew Perschall LSU soccer sophomore midfielder Ida Hermannsdottir (10) taps the Bar Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, prior to LSU's 2-2 draw to Pepperdine at the LSU Soccer Stadium on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh LSU soccer sophomore defender Hali Hartman (3) high-fives her teammates on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, prior to LSU’s 2-2 draw against Pepperdine at the LSU Soccer Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Matthew Perschall LSU soccer senior midfielder Jordan Johnson (15) high-fives head coach Sian Hudson on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, prior to LSU’s 2-2 against Pepperdine at the LSU Soccer Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Matthew Perschall The LSU soccer team huddles together on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, prior to their 2-2 draw against Pepperdine at the LSU Soccer Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Matthew Perschall LSU soccer sophomore Ida Hermannsdottir (10) makes a pass Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, during LSU's 2-2 draw to Pepperdine at the LSU Soccer Stadium on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh LSU soccer fifth-year senior forward Rammie Noel fights off Pepperdine senior midfielder/ forward Tori Waldeck (20) Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, during LSU's 2-2 draw to Pepperdine at the LSU Soccer Stadium on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh LSU soccer graduate student defender Maya Gordon (9) dribbles the ball on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, during LSU’s 2-2 draw against Pepperdine at the LSU Soccer Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Matthew Perschall LSU soccer freshman forward/midfielder Ava Galligan (20) runs downfield on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, during LSU’s 2-2 draw against Pepperdine at the LSU Soccer Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Matthew Perschall LSU soccer senior forward Mollie Baker (71) awaits a throw-in Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, during LSU's 2-2 draw to Pepperdine at the LSU Soccer Stadium on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh LSU soccer fifth-year senior forward Rammie Noel (38) prepares to make a throw-in Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, during LSU's 2-2 draw to Pepperdine at the LSU Soccer Stadium on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh LSU soccer junior midfielder Tori Gillis (21) dribbles the ball Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, during LSU's 2-2 draw to Pepperdine at the LSU Soccer Stadium on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh LSU soccer junior midfielder Tori Gillis (21) fights off Pepperdine senior midfielder/ forward Tori Waldeck Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, during LSU's 2-2 draw to Pepperdine at the LSU Soccer Stadium on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh LSU soccer graduate student goalkeeper Mollee Swift (1) kicks a goal kick Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, during LSU's 2-2 draw to Pepperdine at the LSU Soccer Stadium on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh Pepperdine soccer senior midfielder/ forward Tori Waldeck (20) celebrates an assisted goal Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, while LSU graduate student goalkeeper Mollee Swift (1) watches the ball bounce in the net during LSU's 2-2 draw to Pepperdine at the LSU Soccer Stadium on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh LSU soccer sophomore midfielder Ida Hermannsdottir (10) and sophomore defender Hali Hartman (3) wait for an opportunity to attack the ball from Pepperdine senior midfielder/ forward Tori Waldeck (20) Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, during LSU's 2-2 draw to Pepperdine at the LSU Soccer Stadium on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh LSU soccer sophomore defender Hali Hartman (3) defends the ball Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, during LSU's 2-2 draw to Pepperdine at the LSU Soccer Stadium on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh LSU soccer senior forward Mollie Baker (71) kicks the ball past a defender on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, during LSU’s 2-2 draw against Pepperdine at the LSU Soccer Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Matthew Perschall LSU soccer sophomore forward Sage Glover (50) dribbles the ball on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, during LSU’s 2-2 draw against Pepperdine at the LSU Soccer Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Matthew Perschall LSU soccer senior forward Mollie Baker (71) kicks the toward the goal on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, during LSU’s 2-2 draw against Pepperdine at the LSU Soccer Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Matthew Perschall LSU soccer graduate student defender Maya Gordon (9) shields the ball Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, during LSU's 2-2 draw to Pepperdine at the LSU Soccer Stadium on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh LSU soccer freshman forward/midfielder Ava Galligan (20) runs after the ball on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, during LSU’s 2-2 draw against Pepperdine at the LSU Soccer Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Matthew Perschall LSU soccer freshman forward/midfielder Ava Galligan (20) nears the goal on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, during LSU’s 2-2 draw against Pepperdine at the LSU Soccer Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Matthew Perschall LSU soccer sophomore midfielder Ida Hermannsdottir (10) hugs sophomore forward Sage Glover (50) after scoring a goal on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, during LSU’s 2-2 draw against Pepperdine at the LSU Soccer Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Matthew Perschall LSU soccer players celebrate sophomore midfielder Ida Hermannsdottir's (20) goal Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, during LSU's 2-2 draw to Pepperdine at the LSU Soccer Stadium on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh LSU soccer sophomore midfielder Raelyn Prince (23) makes a free kick attempt at goal Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, during LSU's 2-2 draw to Pepperdine at the LSU Soccer Stadium on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh LSU soccer sophomore midfielder Raelyn Prince (23) kicks the ball on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, during LSU’s 2-2 draw against Pepperdine at the LSU Soccer Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Matthew Perschall LSU soccer redshirt freshman midfielder Danielle Shannon (8) fights for the ball Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, during LSU's 2-2 draw to Pepperdine at the LSU Soccer Stadium on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh LSU soccer sophomore forward Sage Glover (50) makes a pass Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, during LSU's 2-2 draw to Pepperdine at the LSU Soccer Stadium on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh LSU soccer sophomore defender Hali Hartman (3) makes a throw-in Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, during LSU's 2-2 draw to Pepperdine at the LSU Soccer Stadium on LSU's campus. Francis Dinh LSU soccer sophomore forward Sage Glover (50) tries to keep the ball away from a defender on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, during LSU’s 2-2 draw against Pepperdine at the LSU Soccer Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Matthew Perschall Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Matthew Perschall Francis Dinh Lsu Soccer Lsu Vs. Pepperdine Pepperdine Lsu Soccer Stadium Weather Delay Tie Draw Matthew Perschall Author email Follow Matthew Perschall Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Francis Dinh Author email Follow Francis Dinh Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments Anonymous Tips Form Got a question? Want to share an anonymous news tip? Click "Submit" to let the Reveille's student journalists know. Submit Latest Edition of the Reveille Click below to view the latest edition of The Mag STAY UP TO DATE ON THE LATEST CAMPUS NEWS. SIGN UP FOR THE REVEILLE ROARS E-NEWSLETTER AND BREAKING NEWS! Subscribe to REVEILLE ROARS e-newsletter! * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Birthday / ( mm / dd ) Tweets by lsureveille Popular This Week Analysis: How LSU can get Harold Perkins more involved on defense How to watch/listen to LSU vs. Grambling State Louisiana gubernatorial candidates debate LGBTQ issues, petrochemical pollution and more PHOTOS: From run-down to ravishing: the Huey P. Long Field House opens after renovations The Reveille Sports staff makes its predictions for LSU vs. Grambling State Joe Burrow signs contract extension, becomes highest-paid player in NFL history What do we know about Hurricane Lee? National Hurricane Center gives update Column: Does an opening loss doom LSU’s playoff hopes? LSU football recruiting: Four-star tight end Trey'Dez Green talks transfer and LSU commitment Pressure causes problems: Florida State defeats LSU football 45-24 in season opener