Are you free Friday evenings? Do you like to play tabletop games with others? Then head over to the West Laville Hall library at 6 p.m. on Fridays. All are welcome to join in at the LSU Tabletop Games Club.
PHOTOS: LSU's Tabletop Games Club
LSU biological science junior Charles Johnson (left) and natural resource ecology and management senior Kraig Oramous (right) look through the available games on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at the Tabletop Games Club in West Laville Hall on LSU's campus.
A variety of games fill a table on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, during the Tabletop Games Club meeting in West Laville Hall on LSU's campus.
Club members go over the rules of a game on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, during the Tabletop Games Club meeting in West Laville Hall on LSU's campus.
A board reads "Welcome Tabletop Members!" on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, during the Tabletop Games Club meeting in West Laville Hall on LSU's campus.
Club members discuss how to play "Coup" on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, during the Tabletop Games Club meeting in West Laville Hall on LSU's campus.
Players react after a turn was completed on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, during the Tabletop Games Club meeting in West Laville Hall on LSU's campus.
Club members set up their game on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, during the Tabletop Games Club meeting in West Laville Hall on LSU's campus.
Players sit around a table playing "Coup" on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at the Tabletop Games Club meeting in West Laville Hall on LSU's campus.
Players laugh after a move on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, during the Tabletop Games Club meeting in West Laville Hall on LSU's campus.
LSU computer science junior Brandon Ledet counts his coins on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at the Tabletop Games Club meeting in West Laville Hall on LSU's campus.
LSU computer science junior Philemon Holmes looks at his cards on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, during the Tabletop Games Club meeting in West Laville Hall on LSU's campus.
LSU environmental engineering/disaster science senior Damon Scott reads over the rules of "Coup" on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at the Tabletop Games Club meeting in West Laville Hall on LSU's campus.
The "Coup" game box sits on a table on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at the Tabletop Games Club meeting in West Laville Hall on LSU's campus.
Club members sit around a table playing "Coup" on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at the Tabletop Games Club meeting in West Laville Hall on LSU's campus.
LSU environmental engineering/disaster science senior Damon Scott reveals a Duke card on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at the Tabletop Games Club meeting in West Laville Hall on LSU's campus.
LSU biology sophomore Mary Elliot Turner (left), computer science graduate student Cyrus Cox (back) and business management freshman Gerald Albert (right) set up to play "Catan" on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at the Tabletop Games Club meeting in West Laville Hall on LSU's campus.
LSU biology sophomore Mary Elliot Turner removes a game piece from its bag on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at the Tabletop Games Club meeting in West Laville Hall on LSU's campus.
LSU computer science graduate student Cyrus Cox (back) reacts to winning "Catan" while business management freshman Gerald Albert (front) takes a photo of the board on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at the Tabletop Games Club meeting in West Laville Hall on LSU's campus.
LSU computer science graduate student Cyrus Cox cleans up game pieces on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at the Tabletop Games Club meeting in West Laville Hall on LSU's campus.
