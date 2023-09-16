PHOTOS: LSU cross country wins LSU Invitational Morgan Cook | @morganrosecook Morgan Cook Author email Sep 16, 2023 22 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The men's and women's cross country teams both came out on top at the LSU Invitational. PHOTOS: LSU cross country wins LSU Invitational LSU men's cross country junior runner Jack Wallace (421) and sophomore Tyler Stevens (420) sprint Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, during LSU's 21-point win at the men's LSU Cross Country Invitational at The University Club of Baton Rouge in Baton Rouge, La. Morgan Cook LSU men's cross country senior runner Will Dart (414) hustles Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, during LSU's 21-point win at the men's LSU Cross Country Invitational at The University Club of Baton Rouge in Baton Rouge, La. Morgan Cook LSU men's cross country junior runner Dyllon Nimmers (418) sprints Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, during LSU's 21-point win at the men's LSU Cross Country Invitational at The University Club of Baton Rouge in Baton Rouge, La. Morgan Cook LSU men's cross country freshman runner Rhen Langley (417) races Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, during LSU's 21-point win at the LSU Cross Country Invitational at The University Club of Baton Rouge in Baton Rouge, La. Morgan Cook LSU men's cross country junior runner Jack Wallace (421) and sophomore Tyler Stevens (420) dash over a small hill Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, during LSU's 21-point win at the LSU Cross Country Invitational at The University Club of Baton Rouge in Baton Rouge, La. Morgan Cook LSU men's cross country freshman runner Casey Goetschel (415) grimaces Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, during LSU's 21-point win at the LSU Cross Country Invitational at The University Club of Baton Rouge in Baton Rouge, La. Morgan Cook LSU men's cross country freshman runner Hugh Carlson (413) sprints between racers Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, during LSU's 21-point win at the LSU Cross Country Invitational at The University Club of Baton Rouge in Baton Rouge, La. Morgan Cook LSU men's cross country sophomore runner Alex Holbrook (416) dashes Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, during LSU's 21-point win at the LSU Cross Country Invitational at The University Club of Baton Rouge in Baton Rouge, La. Morgan Cook LSU men's cross country junior runner Jack Wallace (421) and sophomore Tyler Stevens (420) approach the finish line in 1st and 2nd place Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, during LSU's 21-point win at the LSU Cross Country Invitational at The University Club of Baton Rouge in Baton Rouge, La. Morgan Cook LSU men's cross country freshman runner Casey Goetschel (415) crosses the finish line in 7th place Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, during LSU's 21-point win at the LSU Cross Country Invitational at The University Club of Baton Rouge in Baton Rouge, La. Morgan Cook LSU men's cross country freshman runner Casey Goetschel (415) collapses after finishing the race Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, during LSU's 21-point win at the LSU Cross Country Invitational at The University Club of Baton Rouge in Baton Rouge, La. Morgan Cook LSU men's cross country freshman runner Rhen Langley (417) places 14th Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, during LSU's 21-point win at the LSU Cross Country Invitational at The University Club of Baton Rouge in Baton Rouge, La. Morgan Cook Runners lay on the ground Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, after LSU's 21-point win at the LSU Cross Country Invitational at The University Club of Baton Rouge in Baton Rouge, La. Morgan Cook LSU women's cross country team meet Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, before LSU's 15-point win at the women's LSU Cross Country Invitational at The University Club of Baton Rouge in Baton Rouge, La. Morgan Cook LSU cross country coach Houston Franks gives a pep talk Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, before LSU's 15-point win at the women's LSU Cross Country Invitational at The University Club of Baton Rouge in Baton Rouge, La. Morgan Cook The starter shoots off his pistol Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at the start of LSU's 15-point win at the women's LSU Cross Country Invitational at The University Club of Baton Rouge in Baton Rouge, La. Morgan Cook Women's cross country runners take off Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at the start of LSU's 15-point win at the women's LSU Cross Country Invitational at The University Club of Baton Rouge in Baton Rouge, La. Morgan Cook LSU women's cross country sophomore runner Montana Monk (327) leads the pack Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, during LSU's 15-point win at the women's LSU Cross Country Invitational at The University Club of Baton Rouge in Baton Rouge, La. Morgan Cook LSU women's cross country sophomore runner Svenya Stoyanoff (333), junior Shelby Spoor (331) and sophomore Annie Fink (321) race side-by-side Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, during LSU's 15-point win at the women's LSU Cross Country Invitational at The University Club of Baton Rouge in Baton Rouge, La. Morgan Cook LSU women's cross country sophomore runner Montana Monk (327) races downhill Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, during LSU's 15-point win at the women's LSU Cross Country Invitational at The University Club of Baton Rouge in Baton Rouge, La. Morgan Cook LSU women's cross country sophomore runner Annie Fink (321) dashes Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, during LSU's 15-point win at the women's LSU Cross Country Invitational at The University Club of Baton Rouge in Baton Rouge, La. Morgan Cook LSU women's cross country sophomore runner Montana Monk (327) celebrates her 1st place win and new personal record Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, during LSU's 15-point win at the women's LSU Cross Country Invitational at The University Club of Baton Rouge in Baton Rouge, La. Morgan Cook LSU women's cross country junior runner Callie Hardy (323) crouches after finishing in 2nd place Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, during LSU's 15-point win at the women's LSU Cross Country Invitational at The University Club of Baton Rouge in Baton Rouge, La. Morgan Cook LSU women's cross country senior runner Adele Broussard (318) checks her watch after finishing 5th place Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, during LSU's 15-point win at the women's LSU Cross Country Invitational at The University Club of Baton Rouge in Baton Rouge, La. Morgan Cook LSU women's cross country junior runner Hailey Day (320) crosses the finish line in 9th place Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, during LSU's 15-point win at the LSU Cross Country Invitational at The University Club of Baton Rouge in Baton Rouge, La. Morgan Cook 