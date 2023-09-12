LSU students have a variety options of how to go from place to place on campus. Below are some of the easiest and most popular methods.
Walking
Walking is one of the easiest and most common ways students get around LSU’s campus. Most students will have to walk to their classrooms, the Quad, the Union or anywhere else they may need to go. It is especially easy for students who live on-campus to walk to and from classes. The whole of campus can be traversed in about 20-25 minutes.
Buses
There are a multitude of Tiger Trails buses on campus. The Tiger Trails buses run Monday-Friday allowing students to get to, from and around campus. LSU also offers night routes for on and off campus locations on the weekend. Additionally, there is an “on-demand” bus that is able to come right to your location and drop you off somewhere else as soon as you need it on-campus.
Bikes
Bikes are another fairly common form of transportation for students on LSU’s campus. Students can use their personal bikes or the bikes from LSU’s Bike Share option. Bike Share is an e-bike sharing system allowing students to rent on-campus bikes to get to and from locations on or around campus. By using the Gotcha Mobility app students are able to see where these e-bikes are located and their availability on campus at any time. No matter which option students choose, there are bike racks all over campus and outside of many buildings making this option super accessible and convenient for students.
Scooters
Surprisingly, many students ride around campus on electric scooters! Whether students have their own personal scooters, LSU athletic provided scooters or are just renting the available ones on campus, they are everywhere. LSU recently partnered with a San Francisco-based company called Spin making electric scooters more accessible to not only students but also faculty, staff and visitors.
Cars/Golf carts
Cars are usually the obvious choice for the students who have them. LSU has a multitude of different parking tags/permits available for students, faculty and staff which allow them to park in certain locations on campus. Although cars are quite the common choice for transportation to and from campus, parking your car on campus can prove to be a challenge, but not impossible.
Golf carts are typically driven by those in athletics, Parking and Transportation and sometimes Dining Services, but a number of carts can be seen around campus at any given time.