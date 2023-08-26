The LSU Public Interest Law Society hosted a day of service on Saturday at the USS KIDD Veterans Museum in downtown Baton Rouge. Volunteers wiped windows of the museum and scrubbed the ship's floor throughout much of the morning.
PHOTOS: LSU Public Interest Law Society Day of Service on the USS KIDD
The USS Kidd sits in a shrinking Mississippi River Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, on 305 S. River Rd in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU PILS first year law school volunteers Joseph Mengis, Chris McDowell, Jacob Palkowski and Chris Quina pose for a photo Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, during the Public Interest Law Society's annual Day of Service at the USS KIDD Veterans Museum on 305 S. River Rd in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU PILS first year law school volunteer Garrett Powell wipes a window Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, during the Public Interest Law Society's annual Day of Service at the USS KIDD Veterans Museum on 305 S. River Rd in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU PILS law school volunteers clean windows Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, during the Public Interest Law Society's annual Day of Service at the USS KIDD Veterans Museum on 305 S. River Rd in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU PILS law school volunteers play a game of tic-tac-toe Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, while cleaning a window during the Public Interest Law Society's annual Day of Service at the USS KIDD Veterans Museum on 305 S. River Rd in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU PILS second year law school volunteers Matthew Broussard, Rory Blackmore and Francis Doan pose for a photo within the USS Kidd Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, during the Public Interest Law Society's annual Day of Service at the USS KIDD Veterans Museum on 305 S. River Rd in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU PILS second year law school volunteers Drake Brignac, Francis Doan, and Matthew Broussard pose for a photo Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, during the Public Interest Law Society's annual Day of Service inside the USS Kidd in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU PILS law school volunteers walk the deck of the USS Kidd Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, during the Public Interest Law Society's annual Day of Service on the USS Kidd in Baton Rouge, La.
The USS Kidd bathes in sunlight Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, during the Public Interest Law Society's annual Day of Service on the USS Kidd in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU PILS second year law school volunteer Drake Brignac mans a gun Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, during the Public Interest Law Society's annual Day of Service on the USS Kidd in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU PILS law school volunteers explore the machinery on the USS Kidd Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, during the Public Interest Law Society's annual Day of Service on the USS Kidd in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU PILS second year law school volunteers Francis Doan and Matthew Broussard carry a ice chest Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, during the Public Interest Law Society's annual Day of Service on the USS Kidd in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU PILS law school volunteers exit the USS Kidd Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, during the Public Interest Law Society's annual Day of Service at the USS KIDD Veterans Museum on 305 S. River Rd in Baton Rouge, La.
Cleaning supplies sits on the statue of lieutenant general John Archer LeJeune Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, during the Public Interest Law Society's annual Day of Service at the USS KIDD Veterans Museum on 305 S. River Rd in Baton Rouge, La.
The USS KIDD Veterans Museum sits Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, during the Public Interest Law Society's annual Day of Service on 305 S. River Rd in Baton Rouge, La.
Cleaning supplies sits on the counter of the USS KIDD Veterans Museum Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, during the Public Interest Law Society's annual Day of Service on 305 S. River Rd in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU PILS law school volunteers pose for a group photo Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, during the Public Interest Law Society's annual Day of Service at the USS KIDD Veterans Museum on 305 S. River Rd in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU PILS law school volunteers pose for a group photo Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, during the Public Interest Law Society's annual Day of Service at the USS KIDD Veterans Museum on 305 S. River Rd in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU PILS law school volunteers pose for a group photo Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, during the Public Interest Law Society's annual Day of Service at the USS KIDD Veterans Museum on 305 S. River Rd in Baton Rouge, La.
