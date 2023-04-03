The LSU women's basketball team went 23-0 to start their championship season, and concluded the regular season with a 27-1 record. When March Madness rolled around, LSU easily made the Sweet Sixteen after beating Hawaii and Michigan. Utah put up a good fight in that round, but LSU made its way all the way to the national championship to defeat Iowa.
PHOTOS: A journey through the LSU women's basketball championship season
LSU women's basketball guard Alexis Morris shoots the ball in the first quarter of an exhibition game against Mississippi College on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on N. Stadium Drive.
Karli Smith
The basketball swooshes through the net at the LSU women's basketball exhibition game against Mississippi College on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on N. Stadium Drive.
Karli Smith
LSU women’s basketball sophomore guard Kateri Poole (55) guards the ball during LSU’s 121-46 win in an exhibition game against Langston University on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on N. Stadium Drive in Baton Rouge, La.
Erin Barker
LSU women’s basketball freshman guard Flau’jae Johnson (4) shoots the ball during LSU’s 121-46 win in an exhibition game against Langston University on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on N. Stadium Drive in Baton Rouge, La.
Erin Barker
The LSU women’s basketball team cheers on the side during LSU’s 121-46 win in an exhibition game against Langston University on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on N. Stadium Drive in Baton Rouge, La.
Erin Barker
LSU women’s basketball sophomore Angel Reese (1) reaches for the ball during LSU’s 63-55 win against Southeastern on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on N. Stadium Drive in Baton Rouge, La.
Erin Barker
LSU women’s basketball sophomore forward Angel Reese (10) takes the court on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, prior to LSU’s 84-54 win over Auburn in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
Matthew Perschall
Former LSU women’s basketball player Seimone Augustus looks out into the crowd on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, during LSU’s 84-54 win over Auburn in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
Matthew Perschall
LSU women’s basketball head coach Kim Mulkey watches the action on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, during LSU’s 84-54 win over Auburn in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
Matthew Perschall
LSU women’s basketball freshman guard Flau’jae Johnson (4) looks toward the basket on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, during LSU’s 84-54 win over Auburn in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
Matthew Perschall
LSU women’s basketball 5th-year guard Alexis Morris (45) goes for a layup on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, during LSU’s 84-54 win over Auburn in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
Matthew Perschall
LSU basketball graduate student LaDazhia Willliams preforms a layup Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 during No.3 LSU basketballs' 79-76 win against Arkansas in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on N. Stadium Drive in Baton Rouge, La.
Tarun Kakarala
LSU basketball senior Alexis Morris celebrates a win Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 during No.3 LSU basketballs' 79-76 win against Arkansas in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on N. Stadium Drive in Baton Rouge, La.
Tarun Kakarala
The LSU women’s basketball team huddles around head coach Kim Mulkey on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, during LSU’s 76-68 win over Tennessee at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
Erin Barker
LSU women’s basketball fifth-year senior guard Alexis Morris (45) runs down the court on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, during LSU’s 76-68 win over Tennessee at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
Erin Barker
Mike the Tiger stands on the court on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, during LSU’s 76-68 win over Tennessee at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
Erin Barker
LSU women’s basketball freshman guard Flau’jae Johnson (4) dribbles down the court on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, during LSU’s 76-68 win over Tennessee at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
Erin Barker
A fan holds a sign on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, during LSU women’s basketball 76-68 win over Tennessee at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
Erin Barker
LSU women’s basketball 5th-year-senior guard Alexis Morris (45) attempts a layup on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, during LSU’s 69-60 victory over Ole Miss in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
Reagan Cotten
LSU women’s basketball head coach disputes with the referee on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, during LSU’s 69-60 victory over Ole Miss in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
Reagan Cotten
LSU women’s basketball sophomore forward Angel Reese (10) huddles with her team on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, during LSU’s 74-59 win over Mississippi State at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
Erin Barker
LSU women’s basketball head coach Kim Mulkey points to a play on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, during LSU’s 74-59 win over Mississippi State at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
Erin Barker
LSU women’s basketball freshman guard Flau’jae Johnson (4) celebrates on the side Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, during LSU’s 74-59 win over Mississippi State at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
Erin Barker
LSU women’s basketball freshman guard Flau’jae Johnson (4) celebrates during LSU’s senior day 74-59 win over Mississippi State on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
Erin Barker
LSU women’s basketball Emily Ward (11) and Last-Tear Poa (13) cheer on the side Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, during LSU’s 74-59 win over Mississippi State at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
Erin Barker
LSU women’s basketball fifth-year senior guard Alexis Morris (45) celebrates with the student section after LSU’s senior day 74-59 win over Mississippi State on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
Erin Barker
LSU women’s basketball head coach Kim Mulkey yells Friday, March 17, 2023, during LSU’s 73-50 win against Hawaii at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
Morgan Cook
LSU women’s basketball sophomore guard Last-Tear Poa (13) and 5th-year senior guard Alexis Morris (45)attempt to block Hawaii’s graduate student guard Kallin Spiller (11) Friday, March 17, 2023, during LSU’s 73-50 win against Hawaii at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
Morgan Cook
LSU women’s basketball sophomore guard Kateri Poole (55) passes the ball to freshman guard Flau’jae Johnson (4) Friday, March 17, 2023, during LSU’s 73-50 win against Hawaii at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
Morgan Cook
LSU women’s basketball 5th-year senior guard Alexis Morris (45) dribbles Friday, March 17, 2023, during LSU’s 73-50 win against Hawaii at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
Morgan Cook
LSU women’s basketball 5th-year senior guard Alexis Morris (45) conducts the LSU Bengal Brass Basketball Band Friday, March 17, 2023, after LSU’s 73-50 win against Hawaii at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
Morgan Cook
LSU women's basketball sophomore forward Angel Reese (10) cheers with 5th-year senior guard Alexis Morris (45) Sunday, March 19, 2023, during their 66-42 win against Michigan in the second round of March Madness at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
Tarun Kakarala
LSU women's basketball graduate student guard Jasmine Carson (2) makes a three-pointer during their 66-42 win against Michigan in the second round of March Madness Sunday, March 19, 2023, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on N. Stadium Drive in Baton Rouge, La.
Tarun Kakarala
LSU women's basketball sophomore forward Angel Reese (10) incites the crowd during their 66-42 win against Michigan in the second round of March Madness Sunday, March 19, 2023, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on N. Stadium Drive in Baton Rouge, La.
Tarun Kakarala
LSU women’s basketball 5th-year-senior guard Alexis Morris (45) shoots over her opponent on Friday, March 31, 2023, during LSU’s 79-72 victory over Virginia Tech in the NCAA Final Four in the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
Reagan Cotten
LSU women’s basketball head coach Kim Mulkey shouts on Friday, March 31, 2023, during LSU’s 79-72 victory over Virginia Tech in the NCAA Final Four in the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
Reagan Cotten
LSU women’s basketball sophomore forward Angel Reese (10) attempts a layup on Friday, March 31, 2023, during LSU’s 79-72 victory over Virginia Tech in the NCAA Final Four in the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
Reagan Cotten
LSU women’s basketball 5th-year-senior Alexis Morris (45) attempts to avoid her defender on Friday, March 31, 2023, during LSU’s 79-72 victory over Virginia Tech in the NCAA Final Four in the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
Reagan Cotten
LSU women’s basketball 5th-year-senior Alexis Morris (45) shows off for the crowd on Friday, March 31, 2023, during LSU’s 79-72 victory over Virginia Tech in the NCAA Final Four in the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
Reagan Cotten
LSU women’s basketball sophomore forward Angel Reese (10) and LSU women’s basketball freshman guard Flau’jae Johnson (4) share a special moment on Friday, March 31, 2023, after LSU’s 79-72 victory over Virginia Tech in the NCAA Final Four in the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
Reagan Cotten
Mike the Tiger holds up a “W” on Friday, March 31, 2023, after LSU’s 79-72 victory over Virginia Tech in the NCAA Final Four in the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
Reagan Cotten
LSU women’s basketball graduate student guard Jasmine Carson (2) drives towards the basket on Sunday, April 2, 2023, during LSU's 102-85 against Iowa in the NCAA National Championship in the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
Reagan Cotten
LSU women’s basketball head coach Kim Mulkey shouts to her players on Sunday, April 2, 2023, during LSU's 102-85 against Iowa in the NCAA National Championship in the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
Reagan Cotten
LSU women’s basketball graduate student forward LaDazhia Williams (0) and LSU women’s basketball sophomore forward Angel Reese (10) point to their ring fingers on Sunday, April 2, 2023, during LSU's 102-85 against Iowa in the NCAA National Championship in the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
Reagan Cotten
LSU women’s basketball freshman guard Flau’jae Johnson (4) embraces LSU women’s basketball head coach Kim Mulkey on Sunday, April 2, 2023, during LSU's 102-85 against Iowa in the NCAA National Championship in the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
Reagan Cotten
LSU women’s basketball freshman guard Flau’jae Johnson (4) gets emotional on Sunday, April 2, 2023, during LSU's 102-85 against Iowa in the NCAA National Championship in the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
Reagan Cotten
Confetti falls on the LSU women’s basketball team on Sunday, April 2, 2023, after LSU's 102-85 against Iowa in the NCAA National Championship in the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
Reagan Cotten
The LSU women’s basketball team poses for a photo on Sunday, April 2, 2023, after LSU's 102-85 against Iowa in the NCAA National Championship in the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
Reagan Cotten