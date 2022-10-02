PHOTOS: A look inside the College of Art and Design
Chloe Kalmbach
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Latest Edition of The Reveille
Popular This Week
-
Will LSU be the nail in the coffin for Bryan Harsin at Auburn?
-
Quick Hits: LSU defeats Auburn 21-17 in first SEC road game
-
An LSU Greek Life mystery: fake names and potential entrapment?
-
'There's no pictures on the scorecard for us': LSU football escapes Auburn with 21-17 win
-
Student organization spotlight: LSU Legacy Dancers share love for hip hop, jazz and more
-
How does campus recover from Louisiana Saturday Night? Facility Services on preparing for, cleaning up after game day
-
Column: Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury shows how little the NFL cares about player safety
-
Opinion: On-campus markets are outrageously overpriced
-
Evaluating the Mike Leach era at Mississippi State so far ahead of matchup with LSU
-
Mid-City eats: Top 4 unique and affordable Baton Rouge restaurants near campus
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 42%
- Feels Like: 74°
- Heat Index: 74°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 74°
- UV Index: 8 Very High
- Sunrise: 06:58:53 AM
- Sunset: 06:48:53 PM
- Dew Point: 49°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Sunny to partly cloudy. High 86F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Some clouds. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Mostly sunny skies. High 86F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:58:53 AM
Sunset: 06:48:53 PM
Humidity: 30%
Wind: N @ 8 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
Some clouds. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:59:28 AM
Sunset: 06:47:40 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: NNE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:00:03 AM
Sunset: 06:46:28 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: NE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Tuesday Night
A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:00:38 AM
Sunset: 06:45:16 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: NNE @ 4 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 07:01:14 AM
Sunset: 06:44:05 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: NNW @ 5 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:01:50 AM
Sunset: 06:42:54 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: NNE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:02:27 AM
Sunset: 06:41:43 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: NNE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.