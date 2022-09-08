Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern St. Helena, northwestern Livingston, southeastern East Feliciana and northeastern East Baton Rouge Parishes through 500 PM CDT... At 435 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over mainly rural areas of East Baton Rouge Parish, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Zachary, Slaughter, Watson, Greenwell Spring and Pride. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH