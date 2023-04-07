Feeling bored? Check out these boards around campus; you'll certainly see some interesting sights!
PHOTOS: Are you "board"?
Morgan Cook
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Latest Edition of The Reveille
STAY UP TO DATE ON THE LATEST CAMPUS NEWS. SIGN UP FOR THE REVEILLE ROARS E-NEWSLETTER AND BREAKING NEWS!
Popular This Week
-
No. 1 LSU baseball suffers fourth SEC loss to No. 6 South Carolina, 13-5
-
LSU women's basketball turns down White House invite: 'We'll go to the Obama's'
-
LSU baseball: Rough start to SEC schedule extended with matchup against No. 6 Gamecocks
-
With LSU heading to the National Championship, take a look at Kim Mulkey's best outfits this season
-
Innovate becomes LSU's first all-female presidential administration, pending verification
-
Meet Miss LSU 2023: 'Pageant girls are far from just being a pretty face'
-
Report: LSU baseball to play doubleheader on Friday due to inclement weather
-
Opinion: Christian nationalism is alive and well in the Louisiana State Legislature
-
Innovate ticket wins Student Government presidential election; verification pending court cases
-
LSU women's basketball holds parade and celebratory ceremony for national championship