Updated: June 1, 2020 @ 10:00 pm
Multimedia Editor
Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome speaks on Sunday, May 31, 2020 before the protest of the death of George Floyd in Galvez Plaza.
Approximately 1,000 protesters march on Sunday, May 31, 2020 during the protest for the death of George Floyd at the State Capitol in Downtown Baton Rouge.
A protester holds her sign to the crowd on Sunday, May 31, 2020 before the protest over George Floyd's death in Galvez Plaza in Downtown Baton Rouge.
Protesters march peacefully to the State Capitol on Sunday, May 31, 2020 during the protest of the death of George Floyd in Downtown Baton Rouge.
An LSU Professor wears an "LSU Prof. for Justice" sign on Sunday, May 31, 2020 during the protest of the death of George Floyd in Downtown Baton Rouge.
Given permission, a group holds their signs on Sunday, May 31, 2020 before the protest of the death of George Floyd in Galvez Plaza in Downtown Baton Rouge.
Protesters hold up their signs as they march peacefully to the State Capitol on Sunday, May 31, 2020 during the protest of the death of George Floyd in Downtown Baton Rouge.
Protesters hold up their signs on Sunday, May 31, 2020 during the protest of the death of George Floyd at the State Capitol in Downtown Baton Rouge.
A Baton Rouge police officer watches the crowd of about 1,000 protesters march peacefully to the State Capitol on Sunday, May 31, 2020 during the protest of the death of George Floyd in Downtown Baton Rouge.
A protester sits with a gallon of milk on Sunday, May 31, 2020 during the protest of the death of George Floyd at the State Capitol in Downtown Baton Rouge.
Protesters hold up theirs signs as they march on Sunday, May 31, 2020 during the protest over George Floyd's death in Galvez Plaza in Downtown Baton Rouge.
Cops watch as protesters march back to Galvez Plaza on Sunday, May 31, 2020 during the protest for the death of George Floyd in Downtown Baton Rouge.
A protester offers water and snacks to the people on Sunday, May 31, 2020 during the protest over George Floyd's death in Downtown Baton Rouge.
A protester responds to the chant, "No Justice, No Peace," on Sunday, May 31, 2020 during the protest of the death of George Floyd at the State Capitol in Downtown Baton Rouge.
Protesters hold up their signs on Sunday, May 31, 2020 during the protest over George Floyd's death in Galvez Plaza in Downtown Baton Rouge.
Protesters march to the State Capitol Sunday, May 31, 2020 during the protest over George Floyd's death in Downtown Baton Rouge.
