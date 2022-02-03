Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Morning high of 61F with temps falling to near 45. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of light rain early. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Overcast. High 42F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.