PHOTOS: Christ the King hosts hurricane relief clean-up
Tags
Savanna Orgeron
Reveille Photographer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
LATEST EDITION
For past issues, visit: www.issuu.com/thedailyreveille
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Popular This Week
-
Off-campus student death linked to LSU fraternity hazing investigation
-
Report: LSU suspends Phi Kappa Psi fraternity after one student hospitalized, another dead
-
'Absolutely nobody in the world like him': Students mourn the loss of LSU senior Andre Navarre
-
Opinion: Veganism still an upper-class privilege, not an option for many
-
Report: LSU police investigate two fraternity hazing reports
-
Opinion: Billie Eilish's body is normal, not newsworthy
-
Opinion: The University should mandate COVID-19 testing
-
LSU College of Engineering joins the U.S.-Israel Energy Center initiative
-
LSU considering mandatory testing, remaining online next semester, Galligan says
-
LSU announces new Associate Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 52%
- Feels Like: 90°
- Heat Index: 90°
- Wind: 8 mph
- Wind Chill: 86°
- UV Index: 5 Moderate
- Sunrise: 07:11:16 AM
- Sunset: 06:26:53 PM
- Dew Point: 67°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 87F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A clear sky. Areas of patchy fog. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:11:16 AM
Sunset: 06:26:53 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: ENE @ 8mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Wednesday Night
A clear sky. Areas of patchy fog. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 07:11:58 AM
Sunset: 06:25:53 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: E @ 10mph
UV Index: 6 High
Thursday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low around 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 60%
Sunrise: 07:12:41 AM
Sunset: 06:24:54 PM
Humidity: 76%
Wind: ENE @ 6mph
UV Index: 6 High
Friday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 07:13:24 AM
Sunset: 06:23:55 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: NNE @ 6mph
UV Index: 6 High
Saturday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:14:07 AM
Sunset: 06:22:58 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: SE @ 5mph
UV Index: 6 High
Sunday Night
A few clouds overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 07:14:51 AM
Sunset: 06:22:02 PM
Humidity: 72%
Wind: SE @ 7mph
UV Index: 6 High
Monday Night
Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 07:15:35 AM
Sunset: 06:21:06 PM
Humidity: 75%
Wind: NE @ 9mph
UV Index: 6 High
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.