PHOTOS: Clear your Head with a Walk on Campus
Matthew Perschall
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Latest Edition of The Reveille
Spring Living Guide 2022
For past issues, visit: www.issuu.com/themaglsu
Popular This Week
-
LSU Football Spring Game: Who impressed on the offense?
-
This Week in BR: new Red Stick Farmers Market hours, Battle of the Bands and more
-
Harry and Jackie: LSU's only tap dance ukulele duo
-
PHOTOS: LSU Football White Beats Purple in Spring Game
-
Bill Hader and ‘Barry’ return with a darker and funnier third season
-
Opinion: LSU Student Health Center making strides in mental health services
-
Opinion: LSU Library is the 'superior campus study spot,' especially during finals season
-
LSU defense shines in first half of spring game, leaves fans feeling better than years' past
-
Opinion: Disney's recent ethical problems stem from lack of diversity
-
Letter to the Editor: Long COVID-19 deserves more public attention
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 57%
- Feels Like: 77°
- Heat Index: 77°
- Wind: 9 mph
- Wind Chill: 77°
- UV Index: 9 Very High
- Sunrise: 06:26:08 AM
- Sunset: 07:39:22 PM
- Dew Point: 60°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 78F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
A mainly sunny sky. High around 80F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana... Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. For the Lower Mississippi River...including Red River Landing... Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY, MAY 05... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Red River Landing. * WHEN...Until Thursday, May 05. * IMPACTS...At 51.0 feet, All river islands along the reach from Red River Landing to Baton Rouge will be inundated. Recreational camps and river bottom farm land will be under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 50.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 50.2 feet tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday, May 04. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 48.8 feet on 04/22/2014. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:26:08 AM
Sunset: 07:39:22 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: N @ 10 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:25:10 AM
Sunset: 07:40:01 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: NNE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:24:12 AM
Sunset: 07:40:41 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: ESE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Thursday Night
A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 06:23:16 AM
Sunset: 07:41:21 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: SSE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Friday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 11%
Sunrise: 06:22:20 AM
Sunset: 07:42 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: S @ 12 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Saturday Night
Generally fair. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:21:26 AM
Sunset: 07:42:40 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: S @ 9 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:20:32 AM
Sunset: 07:43:20 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: S @ 12 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Monday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.