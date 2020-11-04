PHOTOS: Election day on LSU's campus
- Taylor Ellis
-
- Updated
Tags
Taylor Ellis
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
LATEST EDITION
For past issues, visit: www.issuu.com/thedailyreveille
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Popular This Week
-
Who won the Louisiana elections? A summary of who, what won on Nov. 3
-
'The entire election is about Trump': James Carville's view on the 2020 presidential election
-
LSU student arrested in connection to Phi Kappa Psi hazing investigation, freshman's hospitalization
-
New DNA evidence leads scientists to believe Jack the Ripper’s identity is finally revealed 131 years later
-
Rev Rank: Harry Styles' "Golden" music video is cute but lacks creativity
-
'We all deserve a break': Spring semester break canceled due to University health regulations
-
Where to get an "I Voted" sticker beyond your polling location
-
Opinion: TikTok needs a new owner
-
Off-campus student death linked to LSU fraternity hazing investigation
-
'Absolutely nobody in the world like him': Students mourn the loss of LSU senior Andre Navarre
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 34%
- Feels Like: 71°
- Heat Index: 71°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 71°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:21:43 AM
- Sunset: 05:14:29 PM
- Dew Point: 41°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 78F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:21:43 AM
Sunset: 05:14:29 PM
Humidity: 79%
Wind: E @ 5mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:22:31 AM
Sunset: 05:13:45 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: NE @ 5mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:23:19 AM
Sunset: 05:13:02 PM
Humidity: 64%
Wind: NE @ 8mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Friday Night
Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 50%
Sunrise: 06:24:07 AM
Sunset: 05:12:20 PM
Humidity: 81%
Wind: ENE @ 9mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low near 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 06:24:56 AM
Sunset: 05:11:40 PM
Humidity: 79%
Wind: E @ 11mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:25:45 AM
Sunset: 05:11:02 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: E @ 10mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Monday Night
Mainly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:26:35 AM
Sunset: 05:10:25 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: E @ 6mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.