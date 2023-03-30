Walking around LSU and Louisiana at large, one will often see shirts, logos and even dumpsters using "eaux." The popular set of letters is used in place of an "o" and derives from French. Some might say "eaux" is used excessively in the Pelican State; decide for yourself after viewing these photos taken at and around LSU.
PHOTOS: Excessive "eaux"?
Matthew Perschall
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Latest Edition of The Reveille
STAY UP TO DATE ON THE LATEST CAMPUS NEWS. SIGN UP FOR THE REVEILLE ROARS E-NEWSLETTER AND BREAKING NEWS!
Popular This Week
-
Biggest takeaways from LSU football's annual NFL Pro Day
-
Preview: LSU women's basketball gets set to face off with Virginia Tech in the Final Four
-
Toxic pollution spill in Ohio won't affect other water supplies, scientists say
-
LSU softball: Three takeaways from the Tigers' 2-1 series win at Ole Miss
-
What are the eras on Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour'? Here's a breakdown of each era and what it means
-
Manship School announces four candidates for dean, open forum dates
-
LSU Women's Basketball falls short to Tennessee 69-67 in SEC Tournament Semifinals
-
No. 1 LSU baseball improves to 22-3 on the season with a 17-5 run rule of Grambling State
-
Head to Head: Candace Owens is a performance artist; conservatives deserve better
-
Opinion: ChatGPT's educational benefits, applications far outweigh criticisms