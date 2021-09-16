Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Louisiana, including the following parishes, Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Eastern Orleans, Iberville, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northern Tangipahoa, Northwest St. Tammany, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge and Western Orleans. Portions of Mississippi, including the following areas, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike and Walthall. * Through Friday evening. * Deep moisture associated with the remnants of Nicholas will continue to stream over the area through the end of the week. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches with locally higher totals will be possible. The potential for additional heavy rainfall on top of the widespread 4 to 6 inches of rain that has already fallen the last two days may quickly result in flash flooding. The saturated ground will quickly lead to run off with drainage problems over areas still recovering from Hurricane Ida.